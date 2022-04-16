Johnny Depp trial against Amber Heard: testimony of the actress’s former assistant makes her tremble

Revelations about the marriage of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard surprise day by day as the trial unfolds in Fairfax, Virginia, where the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean tries to prove that he has defamed him with his accusations of sexual and domestic violence.

Now it was the turn on the podium at the former assistant to actress, Kate Jameswho told the jury that never saw any physical abuse of Depp against Amber during the three years he worked for her, from 2012 to 2015.

As if that were not enough, James reiterated that Amber stole her story of sexual abuse suffered to use it for his personal benefit.

It is the second time that Kate has said in court that the actress took the story of the rape she suffered in Brazil so that his accusations against Depp They had real details.

About Johnny Depp, he said he was very quiet, almost shy, “like a complete southern gentleman”, quite the opposite of Heard, who even spat in his face when he asked for a raise.

The actor’s lawyers try to convince the jury that he is not a violent man and the testimony of Kate James helped, who stated that Heard “was frequently intoxicated and verbally abusiveeven with his own mother and sister.”

He added that Heard is a “very dramatic person” and was deep insecure in the relationship with the actor.

“I remember one time she called me when I was alone in New York City, and I was crying and walking the streets.”James said. He stated that he told Heard to come in: “I was worried the paparazzi might take a picture of her.”

They question her by Depp’s message

The former assistant was questioned by a depp text messagein which, according to Amber’s lawyers, the actor offended her.

“Thank you, darling… I hate ever having touched that scum… We’ll be back Tuesday!!! And then… Court!!! I’ll let you know when I get back, doll… Come get some purple and we’ll fix her flabby bum, nice and pretty! With love… J.”said the message.

A lawyer asked if “purple stain” meant wine and if “she” meant Heard. James said he didn’t want to speculate.

“That’s how he writes,” James said of Depp. “It’s very random and you don’t question it. He writes in a very abstract way.”

‘Mutual abuse,’ says therapist

During the hearing, the attorneys presented a video statement of the couples therapist who assisted them in 2015Laurel Anderson, when he was 52 and she was 29.

The specialist revealed that Johnny and Amber had experienced childhood abuse and as a couple had a “mutually abusive” relationship.

He mentioned that for Heard it was a “point of pride” start a fight if you felt someone disrespected you; that also I’d rather be in a fight with Depp than see him go and “I would beat him up to keep him there.”

When Amber attended one of the sessions alone, confessed that Depp had hit her and showed her bruisesboth in photos and in person.

He also revealed that Depp told him: “nobody likes you. You’re getting fame from me. I’m falling in love with you. You are a whore.”

Johnny Depp sued his now ex-wife, Amber Heard, in March 2019 for defaming him in an op-ed he wrote a year earlier for Washington Post and, although he did not name him directly, he charged that he is “a public figure who represents domestic abuse.”

Pandora’s box has barely been opened, as the trial in the Fairfax County Circuit Court is scheduled for six more weeks and it is expected that actor James Franco and businessman Elon Musk testify after they have been related to Amber Heard in extramarital affairs.