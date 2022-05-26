Johnny Depp trial: Kate Moss backhands Amber Heard and clarifies if he pushed her down the stairs | Famous
This is what Kate Moss said about Johnny Depp in court
Heard mentioned Moss when describing a fight in which he admitted hitting Depp on a staircase because he said he was attacking the actress’s sister, Whitney.
The model, in a testimony presented through a video link, she said the artist never assaulted her.
I declare that once slipped down a flight of stairs after a storm at a Jamaican resort, and that Depp came to his aid.
“We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before me and there had been a storm. And when I left the room, I slipped down the stairs and I hurt my back,” he said.
” I screamed because I was insidebecause I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain,” the model continued.
” He came running to help me and took me to my room and got me medical attention.
He reiterated that the actor did not throw it: ” he never pushed mekicked me or threw me down the stairs,” he said.
Her testimony lasted less than five minutes and the model was not questioned.
The controversial case of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard
The actor sued his ex for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post.
In it she described herself as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse“. Johnny Depp’s lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though his name was never mentioned.
Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate cases of physical abuse he says he suffered at the hands of Depp.