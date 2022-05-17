Johnny Depp trial | Laughing at Amber Heard’s testimony is the new trend on TikTok

On April 11, the civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for defamation began in a Virginia court and the networks went wild with fury. Numerous netizens, both men and women, then began to belittle Heard’s attitude and testimony with all kinds of demeaning memes. The networks acquit Depp in this public parallel trial, while caricature Amber Heard as a manic and calculating person.

The spectacularization of the judicial duel between celebrities is showing the horrors of a stormy relationship and turns testimonies such as the rape with a bottle suffered by Heard into a mockery. The hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp, justice for Johnny Depp, accumulates more than 11,000 million views. The hashtag #justiceforamberheard just over 40 million.





In one of the most viral montages on the platform, Heard can be heard declaring the following in the trial: “I was leaving the room, he slapped me and I turned to look at him. I said ‘Johnny you hit me, you just hit me ‘”. However, the video shows a cat with a blonde wig instead of the actress. That same audio of Heard testifying has been used in more than 15,000 videos seeking to make a meme of his testimony.





Conspiracies are also the order of the day, such as the theory that Heard’s lawyer is actually a Depp fan. TikTok, as an apparently conscientious platform that hosts content aimed at preventing hate speech, is now a dumping ground that allows the disparagement of victims of gender-based violence.

Among its policies, the community prohibits any content that “promotes, normalizes, or glorifies extreme violence or suffering.” It is paradoxical and demoralizing, in addition to evidencing double standards, that thousands of montages that denigrate Amber Heard continue to swarm the platform. The overwhelming support for Depp and the hatred for Heard make the #MeToo movement an illusory promise.

The platform is a landfill that allows the contempt for victims of violence



Inside the room, the jury must determine if the actor was really falsely accused of gender-based violence by Heard in an opinion article published in 2018 in Washington Post. The fact that the trial is being televised in real time has favored the Heard demonization campaign that is leading the wave of Depp fans. The process resumes this week, eleven days after the last appearance.





