Johnny Depp trial: More than two million signatures to fire Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom’

AAmber Heard It seems that a dark time is upon him after all the physical and psychological abuse that is coming to light in his trial against Johnny Depp.

Throwing objects at him, verbally humiliating him, putting out cigarettes in his face… It seems that the bad guy in the movie in this relationship was the American actress and continuing with the cinematographic simile, now the good guy won’t be able to either. where? In ‘Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom‘.

Her character, Princess Mera, could be in danger. After uncovering Heard’s abusive behavior towards Depp in court, a person decided to launch a petition on Change.org to fire the interpreter of the next DC project, which would be extended to the entire franchise forever, as already happened with Johnny Depp. Depp in ‘Fantastic Animals’ or ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

what we What has surprised us has been the number of signatures on the petition, which already has more than two million in total, specifically 2.12. Undoubtedly a hard setback for the model who sees how her lies are turning against her years later.

At the last CinemaCon organized in Las Vegas this past week, DC took the opportunity to launch a joint trailer for its upcoming products, including the second part of Jason Momoa’s superhero, ‘Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom’

In it there is no trace of Heard at the moment, since Warner has decided to stay away until the end of the current trial that she is starring in with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. However, two new characters appear, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta and Patrick Wilson as Orm.

Finally, we were also able to learn the official release date of the sequel again: March 13, 2023.