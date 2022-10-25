Johnny Depp tried to involve Amber Heard in the death of a friend – People – Culture

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are again a trend in the media by leaking some documents in which, apparently, The actor’s representatives tried to link Heard’s arrest, which happened when he was a teenager, with the death of a friend of hers.

This fact stood out among the more than six thousand documents that were presented at the trial. It is about a car accident in which Logan, a great friend of the actress, lost his life.

Faced with this situation, Heard’s legal representatives objected and commented on the following:

“Mr Depp also questioned Mrs Henriquez (Amber Heard’s sister) suggesting that her sister was driving the vehicle at the time of the tragic death. from Mrs. Heard’s close friend, Logan, when they were both teenagers,” one of the leaked documents reads.

Furthermore, they added that “there was not a shred of evidence to back up this outrageous accusation: Ms. Heard was nowhere near the county in which the accident occurred at the time and was devastated when notified.”

What Depp’s representatives tried to do was show, in some way, erratic behavior on Heard’s part. For this reason, they tried to relate this fact to the accident that the actress had in Texas when she was driving with a document that presented irregularities.

“These traffic violations occurred when I was a minor, and even then, they are not felonies or misdemeanors involving moral turpitude,” said the interpreter’s defense.



This argument in the end was not part of the trial of the actors. It is worth noting that in this it was determined that Heard defamed Johnny Depp, to whom he has to pay more than 10 million dollars.

