Johnny Depp turned to Scientology in one of his most difficult stages: “I was broke” – Movie News

Other Hollywood actors such as Tom Cruise, John Travolta or the protagonist of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, Elisabeth Moss, are part of his Church.





For Johnny Depp, a new stage has begun in his life. Since the resolution of the trial against Amber Heard for defamation was made public, the actor seems to have come out of the well in which he was in recent years. Although numerous details about the actor, both intimate and professional, have been revealed during the trial, there is one that you may still not know and that has a great connection with Tom Cruise.

We refer to the scientologya belief developed in 1954 by the American author L. Ron Hubbard, with which Johnny Depp also came into contact in a somewhat difficult stage of their life. Before being the great Hollywood star that everyone knows, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean had great economic difficulties, and that, as the actor assures, Scientology helped him overcome this bump in a way “amazing“.

The actor is not characterized by professing any particular religion. “People believe in what they want and I think that’s wonderful,” he previously told The Straits Times. During the interview he explained what made him move away from organized religions, and in this particular case from the Protestant: “When I was a child, my uncle was a preacher in Kentucky. Praise the Lord. Praise the Lord! That kind of thing,” Depp explains. “I was going to see him, and all these adults were screaming, crying, being blessed, and kissing his shoes. I remember thinking, ‘This is not what this is about. If you have a god, you don’t have to do this. It has to be a little more personal’“.

Actors you may not have known were part of the Church of Scientology

But, against all odds, there was a religion he turned to in times of trouble in his younger days when he lived in a friend’s small apartment on Hollywood Boulevard. “He was broke. He would go (his friend of his) to Mexico all the time and leave all those pesos lying around. I would change them at the ATM on the corner so I could eat and smoke,” says Depp. “I did that until I found a Scientology place down the street. They gave you 3 dollars to take a strange test. He answered all kinds of strange questions with different names. I survived like this for a while.”

Although Depp’s relationship with Scientology was merely transactional, many Hollywood stars have been part of it for many years, such as Tom Cruise, one of the actors who has had the most media exposure about his belief. However, there are many more actors and actresses who share the same beliefs as the protagonist of Top Gun: Maverick like: Elisabeth Moss, John Travolta, Kristie Alley, Jenna Elfman, Jason Lee, Juliette Lewis, among many others. Depp had his own theory as to why other celebrities were into Scientology:

I guess it makes you feel good

In a 2011 interview with Larry King, Depp shared that while he does have faith, but not necessarily in any religious deity: “I have faith in my childrenhe once told the late talk show host. “And I have… I have faith, you know, that as long as you keep moving forward, keep walking forward, things will be fine, I guess. Faith in terms of religion, no… religion is not my thing,” says the actor.