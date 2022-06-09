Johnny Depp turns 59: 5 iconic films that left beloved characters | Jack Sparrow. Willy Wonka | Cinema and series

Johnny Depp June started off on the right foot. At the beginning of the month, the actor obtained a ruling in his favor in his trial for defamation against Amber Heard. Therefore, he was seen celebrating his victory in different places. Meanwhile, fans also got their own share of joy and nostalgia when the Hollywood star brought Willy Wonka back to life. Now, This Thursday 9, the artist turns 59 years old.

With a few decades in show business, Depp has managed to win the hearts of thousands of admirers, thanks to unforgettable characters who have already become icons of cinema. In that sense, here we review his most memorable roles that fans happily remember.

Johnny Depp won the lawsuit against Amber Heard in a libel case. Photo: AFP

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ‘together’ for new streaming project: what will it be about?

Jack Sparrow

We had to start this list with the famous Jack Sparrow. Although Johnny lost a millionaire profit after his dismissal from “Pirates of the Caribbean 6 ″ due to his case with Heard, there is no doubt that his passage through the franchise left a mark that Disney probably can not replace.

The actor debuted in the saga with “The Curse of the Black Pearl” in 2003 and resumed his leading role for four sequels. Although not all of them were necessarily blockbusters, the beloved ghost captain will be one of the most remembered interpretations of him. Proof of this is that fans sent a boat to the court.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp and the time he mentioned Peru in Tim Burton’s famous film: “Wonderful”

Edward Scissorhands

“Young Scissorhands” marks the first of Depp’s many collaborations with legendary director Tim Burton (who will be behind Netflix’s “Wednesday”). This 1990 film introduced us to Edward Scissorhandsa boy with unusual limbs, who seeks to make his way among his ‘normal’ neighbors.

In this feature film, which earned the lead a Golden Globe nomination, Winona Ryder also stars as Kim Boggs, Edward’s romantic interest.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp and his next movie: actor will give life to King Louis XV on his return to the cinema

Willy Wonka

In 2005, Burton presented his vision for “Charlie and the chocolate factory”in which Johnny brought to life Willy Wonkathe lonely chocolatier who wanted to leave his entire empire to the lucky boy who would prove his worth as a person.

This film is actually a new version of the one that premiered in 1971.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Johnny Depp return for “Pirates of the Caribbean”? Former Disney executive explains his fate

The crazy hat

As we mentioned before, the Depp/Burton duo has left various results that delighted the public and “Alice in Wonderland” 2010 was no exception. In this case, the actor does not have the main role, but he did manage to stand out enough to penetrate the memory of the spectators as the mad hatter.

The famous Helena Bonham Carter also stars in this film as the ‘Queen of Hearts’. In addition, it includes Anne Hathaway and Mia Wasikowska in its cast.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp was visited by alpacas: what is behind this and what does it have to do with Disney?

Bull

Despite “The Lone Ranger” 2013 had Armie Hammer as the lead, Depp fans quickly recognized him as Bulla Native American who lived various adventures in the Wild West with his colleague, John Reid.

“The lone ranger” was not exactly a critical success, even so the followers of the popular Jack Sparrow appreciated seeing him in a different facet than his previous interpretations.