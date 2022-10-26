Johnny Depp turns into Jack Sparrow again but there is something we miss

TikTok

In our hearts, Johnny Depp will always be Jack Sparrow. It’s been more than five years since the actor got into the skin of the charismatic protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, just when Disney vetoed him for having been accused of mistreatment by his ex-wife Amber Heard. Although, in recent days, has turned back into Jack Sparrow unofficially for make one of his biggest fans happy, Christine Kelly, before whom he crouched next to his wheelchair and to be able to chat.

Johnny Depp, clad in black jeans, put on a mythical headscarf, his usual tattoos, a vest and his hands full of rings and bracelets as he used to do when he played Captain Sparrow. Depp got so into the role to please his fan that He even put in Jack’s voice. But there is something that has attracted a lot of attention on social networks: Johnny Depp no ​​longer has a beard, the one that was also so characteristic of the pirate along with the two braids.

Just a week ago, Depp surprised with this change of ‘look’ in which he had shaved off all his facial hair. And now, the question everyone is asking is: “If Johnny Depp goes back to being Jack Sparrow, will he get his beard back?” It is true that even if he were removed, rumors have been heard that the actor could return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ after winning the trial against Amber Heard last May.

