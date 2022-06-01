Entertainment

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: 10 key moments that marked the media trial

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 23 7 minutes read

Composite image of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during his trial

image source, Getty Images

After more than a month of testimony in a court in Virginia, United States, the jury of the media and notorious trial on the defamation case between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is deliberating a ruling.

For six weeks, the court heard the sleazy details of the volatile relationship between Depp and Heard and its subsequent unhappy ending.

Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over an opinion column she wrote for the newspaper The Washington Post, claiming that he was a victim of domestic violence, although at this writing he did not name the actor directly. Heard, for her part, filed a countersuit.

Here we take a look at the 10 key moments from the trial that defined this carefully watched showdown.

Source link

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 23 7 minutes read

Related Articles

Beyoncé: her performance at the Oscars not really live? All information revealed

34 seconds ago

Johnny Depp Asks Judge to Remove ‘Improper Argument’ From Amber Heard’s Closing Statement

9 mins ago

Amanda Seyfried Calls for Action on Mamma Mia 3!: “The Plot Doesn’t Even Matter Right Now”

10 mins ago

Kim Kardashian apologizes for Kanye West’s behavior towards his family

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button