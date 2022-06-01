Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: 10 key moments that marked the media trial

1 hour

After more than a month of testimony in a court in Virginia, United States, the jury of the media and notorious trial on the defamation case between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is deliberating a ruling.

For six weeks, the court heard the sleazy details of the volatile relationship between Depp and Heard and its subsequent unhappy ending.

Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over an opinion column she wrote for the newspaper The Washington Post, claiming that he was a victim of domestic violence, although at this writing he did not name the actor directly. Heard, for her part, filed a countersuit.

Here we take a look at the 10 key moments from the trial that defined this carefully watched showdown.

This article contains descriptions of violence that readers might find disturbing.

“Mutual Abuse”

For some observers, the relationship between Heard and Depp could be summed up in two words: mutual abuse.

That was the description used by clinical psychologist Laurel Anderson, a former marriage counselor to Heard and Depp.

Called to testify by Depp’s legal team, Dr. Anderson described a volatile relationship, with both sides threatening to walk out of the sessions amid angry bickering. But, in the doctor’s opinion, Heard was frequently the instigator of those fights.

Depp had maintained “good control” for decades before he met Heard, Anderson said, and did not engage in violence with his former partners. “With Ms. Heard, it was like a trigger. They got involved in what I interpreted as mutual abuse,” she told the jury.

On more than one occasion, Heard initiated the violent interaction in her effort to keep him from leaving her, he said.

“It was a matter of pride for her, if she felt disrespected, to start a fight,” the court heard.

“Let’s Burn Amber”

In four days of testimony, Depp was questioned about a series of messages and emails that included explicit insults about his ex-wife.

On one occasion, he was asked about a 2013 text exchange with British actor Paul Bettany.

“Let’s burn it down,” Depp wrote, referring to Heard. “Let’s drown her before we burn her.” He then went on to make an obscene suggestion “to make sure she’s dead.”

The actor explained to the jury that he was “ashamed” of the messagesand that they were a humorous attempt based on a tape of the well-known British comedy group Monty Python.

“That’s a movie we all saw when we were 10 years old – it’s irreverent, abstract humor,” he explained.

Personality disorder or post-traumatic stress?

Forensic psychologist Shannon Curry, called in by Depp’s team, told the jury that she believed Amber Heard suffered from two parallel diagnoses: borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

Dr. Curry said she had come to that conclusion after spending about 12 hours with Heard in December 2021, conducting mental health exams and reviewing her medical history.

Borderline personality disorder is a disease of instability, Dr. Curry noted, marked by “a lot of anger, cruelty to people of lesser power and seeking attention.”

Those behaviors are “driven by an underlying fear of abandonment,” she said, after listening to audio played in court, in which Heard begged Depp not to abandon her.

Caption, Dr. Curry said that Amber Heard suffered from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, but her testimony was rejected by another psychologist.

But Curry’s diagnoses were rejected by psychologist Dawn Hughes, who testified on behalf of Heard’s legal team. In contrast, Dr. Hughes diagnosed Heard with a disorder of posttraumatic stresscaused by “Depp’s intimate partner violence”.

rampant substance abuse

Throughout the trial, the jury heard two conflicting accounts of Depp’s substance abuse.

From Depp’s point of view, he remained sober for much of his relationship with Heard after getting rid of her. dependence on the opiate oxycodone in 2014.

But Heard described a different Depp – one prone to drug and alcohol binge despite his repeated pleas for him to clean up. According to Heard, Depp frequently abused alcohol, cocaine and painkillers.

“He would pass out, throw up, lose control of himself,” he said.

According to his testimony, this behavior was manifested in front of Depp’s children. On one occasion that she was approached in court, the administrator who for a long time took care of the actor’s private island in the Bahamas said she remembered seeing Depp passed out on the sand in front of his son.

Depp dismissed Heard’s account of his drug use, calling her characterization “overly embellished” and “just plain untrue”. Her lawyers pointed out that she also drank and sometimes used drugs.

Who is the “monster”?

It depends on who you ask. Once again, the jury was presented with two very different portraits of the protagonists of this trial.

Heard described the “monster” as her ex-husband’s dark side, the volatile and violent version of him, which arose when Depp was drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Text messages sent by Depp to his assistants and friends appeared to support that description. “Amber and I have been absolutely perfect – I have locked my little monster in a deep cage and it has worked,” he once wrote.

But when he was on the stand, Depp said that the “monster” was an expression he used only to appease his ex-wife in an attempt to avoid conflict.

When asked why he used the expression himself, he replied, “Because I heard it all the time.”

Depp testifies he ‘never’ hit Heard

During his testimony, Depp flatly rejected his ex-partner’s claims of abuse, telling the jury that “I have never hit Miss Heard, nor have I ever hit a woman in my life.”

Instead, Depp claimed that he had suffered at the hands of Heard, who abused him and denigrated him.

“It could start with a slap, it could start with a shove, it could start with throwing the TV remote at my head,” he said. “She [Heard] it needs conflict, it needs violence. It comes out of nowhere.”

Depp’s legal team used Heard’s own words – in audio recordings and handwritten notes – to underscore those allegations.

In one of the recordings, Heard can be heard admitting to “hitting” Depp, before tease him and call him “babyIn a letter to Depp, he apologized for going “crazy.”

“I’m sorry I hurt you,” Heard wrote. “I can turn evil when I’m hurt.”

The fatal trip to Australia

The jury heard several accounts – some consistent, many contradictory – of a 2015 trip to Australia, where Johnny Depp was shooting a movie from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series.

According to Depp, one end was cut off ring finger during a heated fight with his ex-wife, in which she threw a bottle of vodka at him which broke.

The actor told the jury that he went into shock and used the blood from his wound to write a message for Heard on the wall: “I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but it’s the closest I’ve ever come to that,” he said. .

Heard denied causing the finger injury and accused Depp of having sexually abused her with a bottle liquor that night.

A doctor summoned by Heard’s team also disputed Depp’s account, explaining that his description of events was unlikely, largely because his fingernail remained intact. Dr Richard Moore stated that if the events had occurred as Depp described them, “the nail would have been damaged by the bottle”.

an unexpected star

Although Depp and Heard brought an unusual amount of stardom to the Fairfax, Virginia courthouse, it was Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, who emerged as the judgment star revelation.

The young lawyer from California caught the attention of millions who watched the defamation trial. T-shirts emblazoned with her name and hashtags praising her performance became a topic on social media.

Vasquez’s cutting style came to the fore particularly during his cross-examination of Amber Heard. Exchanges between the two sometimes became tense..

On one occasion, the two clashed over an image of spilled wine. It’s one of the photos Heard submitted, allegedly from a huge fight the couple had in 2016 that ended with Depp assaulting her. During Vasquez’s cross-examination, Heard addressed the jury and claimed that the photos had been edited by Depp’s lawyers to further her ex-husband’s case.

“I’d appreciate it if you’re not presenting arguments to the jury,” Vasquez interjected sternly. “I didn’t ask him about anything.”

The unusual appearance of Kate Moss

British supermodel Kate Moss was added to the witness list at the last minute.

Moss, who had a romantic relationship with Depp between 1994 and 1998, was called to the state by the actor’s team in the last week of the trial to refute the rumor alluded to by Heard suggesting that her ex-husband had pushed the model down some stairs in the 1990s.

Heard had described a 2015 fight with Depp in which he said he hit the actor because he tried to hit his sister while she was standing at the top of some stairs.

“Right in my head I instantly thought of Kate Moss and the stairs and I punched her,” Heard said.

In his brief testimony, Moss denied that Depp ever pushed her down the stairs.

“There was a storm and when I left the room I fell down the stairs and hurt my back,” said the supermodel. “He ran out to help me and carried me to my room and got medical help.”

“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” Moss said.

Caption, Kate Moss appeared by remote video from London.

“Hundreds of death threats”

On the final day of testimony, Heard made an emotional statement about the bullying she says she endured after her divorce from Depp.

“I receive hundreds of death threats regularly, even daily. Thousands since this trial began. People mocking, mocking my testimony of being assaulted,” she said. “Every day I have to relive the trauma.”

He called the court case “horrible” and “humiliating”.

“Maybe it’s easy to forget, but I’m a human being,” he said. “As I am here today, I have no career. I can’t even allow others to associate with me because of the threats and attacks they would have to endure.”