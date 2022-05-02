Entertainment

Johnny Depp VS Amber Heard: after the “cacagate”, the affair of the penis and the pee make the twittos laugh (and the actor)

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of having urinated, penis in the air, in their house

Since their divorce, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue the war in justice. While the actress had accused her ex-husband of domestic violence, he denied and attacked his ex-wife for defamation. And in this new trial, which is still happening in court in Fairfax, Virginia, there was still a big laugh on April 28, 2022…

After the “cacagate” where Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of having defecated in their bed, which a witness confirmed despite the denial of the actress, it is the star ofAquaman who accused the hero of Pirates of the Caribbean of urinating all over their home in Australia in 2015 with his penis exposed. Except that there, the witness denied this version of the actress.

Amber Heard’s lawyer questioned Malcolm Connelly, Johnny Depp’s bodyguard. “When you got home, you could hear a ruckus. Couldn’t you?” he asked, the bodyguard then confirming that he entered the villa because he heard that there was “mayhem”. “You entered the house and saw Mr. Depp in the foyer. Correct?” he also questioned, to which Malcolm Connelly replied “yes”.

“I think I would remember if I had seen Mr. Depp’s penis” : Johnny Depp and the tweeters are hilarious

But then the attorney questioned the bodyguard about his boss’ alleged urine and alleged penis. “Mr. Depp was trying to urinate in the foyer, wasn’t he?”, “Mr. Depp had his penis out of his pants, didn’t he?” asked Amber Heard’s lawyer, and there Malcolm Connelly denied Amber Heard’s version by dropping, not without humor: “I think I would remember if I had seen Mr. Depp’s penis”.

