Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard and other controversial trials between celebrities

Johnny Depp against Amber Heard is not the first case we see in court, let’s collect some of the most controversial among celebrities.

Without a doubt, the case of Johhny Depp against Amber Heard has left much to talk about. the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean He took the stand to tell his version of the events, and on this seventh day of trial he has burst into tears with the evidence presented by his ex-wife’s team. Nothing has been resolved yet, and surely we have not seen an equally shocking and mediatic case in terms of lawsuits, counterclaims, dimes and diretes, but there have been other cases of celebrities that have reached the court and have had to see their caritas in problematic and controversial lawsuits. Here are some of them, including that of the actress from Aquaman 2 and her ex-husband.

Kim Kardashian vs. Kanye West

You can learn even more about Kim Kardashian in her new reality show available on Star Plus. Although there they do not portray the divorce of one of the most mediatic couples. Kanye West lost a screw and it’s not uncommon for the Kardashian sister to want to part with him. The rapper has requested joint legal custody of the four children they have in common, something Kim seems to agree with.

Paulina Rubio vs. Colate

The Mexican singer Paulino Rubio has been seen several times with her ex in court due to the custody of the son they have in common, it has been a coming and going that does not leave them.

Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt

They were the favorite couple in Hollywood, with many kids on top, leaving Jennifer Aniston behind, and overcoming every obstacle, until the divorce could not be avoided anymore. Things got so complicated that he intervened. the FBI itself. AAlthough the fight for custody of the family continues, they have reached some agreements.

Halle Berry vs. Gabriel Aubry

In this separation there were even problems of racial discrimination, Halle Berry alleged in 2011 that Aubry did not accept that the little girl was “mestizo”. So much so that, during the mediated process to establish guidelines for the care of the little girl, Berry came to accuse aubry of abusing her, of dedicating racist comments to you loved ones and even of having had incestuous relationships before their courtship began, something that he would have confessed to her himself.

Shakira vs. Antonio de la Rua

Right now Shak is already very happy with the player Gerard Piqué, but before finding calm, he experienced the storm by getting involved with his representative. Argentine Antonio de la Rua sued her in three countries different because he considered that he had the right to keep part of the Zootopia singer’s assets. Obviously nothing was taken, but well, the disgust in the courts was there.

Patricia Reggiani

The main figure of the House of Gucci tape was a media scandal. Patrizia Reggiani faced a harsh trial alone before she was found guilty for the death of her ex-husband, however, the real confrontation occurred during her divorce, in which the magnate Gucci had decided to leave her on the street .