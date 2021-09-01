Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Asks 50 million in damages

Lor confrontation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard he does not want to be appeased. The actor, 57, he is suing his ex-wife and is demanding $ 50 million in defamation damages. In December 2018 the Washington Post he had published an article in which Heard attacked Depp, accusing him of violence and abuse. The actress never mentioned him directly, as stipulated in the nondisclosure agreement signed at the time of the divorce, which took place in 2016. At the time, Amber Heard had stated that half of the $ 7 million check waiting for her would go to the ACLU charity, a body that fights for the protection of individual freedoms and civil rights.

As reported by the Daily Mail, However, that article would not have been written by the actress herself. Heard, claims the British tabloid, which got hold of burning emails, he would leave it to a member of the ACLU staff, and then put his signature on it. The article infuriated Depp: while his name never appeared, it was easy to guess who he was referring to. For the star’s attorney Pirates of the Caribbean it would therefore be “a fake editorial, it was they who plotted against my client ».

The divorce between Depp and Heard came following the actor’s allegations of abuse of his ex-wife. The Hollywood star claims the article violated their agreement, due to references to their marriage and allegations of being a violent person. Now Depp and his lawyer want to get it straight. The two ask the ACLU if it really received the donation that Heard announced and they wonder why the body appointed the Texan actress “Ambassador for women’s rights”. The legal battle is only just beginning.

