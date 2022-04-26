Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case: Amber Heard’s lawyers describe Johnny Depp as a “monster” | Trends

In the midst of the trial between Jhonny Depp and Amber Heard, which began on April 11, the actress’s lawyers stated that lived through hell during her marriage to Depp, turned, according to them, into a”monster“for drugs and alcohol, with fits of “rage” that ended in verbal, physical and sexual assaults.

The two accuse each other of defamation over a 2018 Washington Post column in which Heard described herself as a “victim of domestic violence” harassed by society after denouncing Depp two years earlier.

Heard ‘loved Johnny’s side what we see in the moviescharismatic, charming, generous, he’s the man she fell in love with,” her attorney Elaine Bredehoft told jurors.

“But unfortunately the monster appeared and this monster appeared when drinking or taking drugs“He added, mentioning cocktails, drugs, cocaine, ecstasy and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Depp had “an enormous rage” in him that transformed him into a “demon” and “it was during these episodes of rage that he verbally, psychologically, physically and sexually attacked” Heard, Bredehoft explained.

He recounted several scenes of violence, especially in March 2015 in Australiawhere Depp was shooting the fifth episode of “Pirates of the Caribbean“.

Meanwhile, when it came time to question him, his testimony was questioned by Heard’s lawyers. scrutinizing his relationship with drugs and alcohol.

At the center of the discussions was a scar on one of his fingers dating from the same date, March 2015.

“I cut my middle finger,” Depp wrote to his doctor in a message read in court by Ben Rottenborn, another of Heard’s lawyers.

However, the star had claimed the day before that her injury had been inflicted by Heard during one of their many arguments.

“He came up to me and grabbed the vodka bottle. stepped back and threw it at me“Depp had recounted, mimicking the scene.

And then he explained that he used his blood as a paint to write on the walls from the village where they were staying. So photos of mirrors and furniture were shown in court covered with red letters and black.

Married for two years, the ex-spouses accuse each other of defamation in a trial that has drawn the attention of the press and has been partially broadcast by news channels.

The lawsuit stems from an opinion piece Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which, although does not mention Depp by namerefers to the accusations of domestic violence that he had filed against him in 2016.