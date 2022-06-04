Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Could the controversial case harm domestic violence complainants?

Holly Honderich

BBC News, Washington

28 minutes

image source, Getty Images Caption, Amber Heard faced harassment on social networks during the trial against Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard became the victim of intense online bullying during her defamation battle with Johnny Depp, which involved allegations of domestic violence. Could the case negatively affect survivors of abuse who decide to report a similar situation?

A Virginia jury found Wednesday that Johnny Depp was defamed by Amber Heard in an opinion piece published on Washington Post in 2018 in which the actress described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” without naming her ex-husband.

The jury made up of five men and two women ruled that the actress has to pay him compensation of US$15 million (US$10 million as compensation and US$5 million as damages), which will finally remain at US$10.35 million by the limits established by Virginia law for the amounts of damages.

As for Heard’s counterclaim, also for defamation, the jury determined that the actress should receive a compensation of US$2 million for statements made by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman.

The verdict surprised some legal experts, especially as it follows Depp’s defeat in a similar case in the UK almost two years ago.

For Heard, the ruling was an almost total rejection of his testimony.

image source, AFP

Depp, 58, has steadfastly denied allegations of emotional, physical and sexual abuse that Heard says occurred on several occasions throughout their five-year relationship.

Comments on social networks

The jury sided with Depp and found the allegations to be false.

In a statement, Heard, 36, said he was “heartbroken” by the ruling. His team has said he will appeal.

But in the court of public opinion, it seemed that Heard had already lost.

During six weeks of trial, long before the jury returned its verdict, the internet was established aluckily consensus that Heard was lying.

His testimony was the subject of many ridicules, the hashtags Calling her a sociopath trended on Twitter and a petition to remove her from the upcoming movie sequel Aquaman had received, as of Friday, June 3, more than 4.4 million signatures.

On TikTok, couples acted out some of the scenes of violence that Heard had denounced on the stand, in an apparent effort to prove they were made up.

“I think that’s something we should be very clear about going forward: this trial has generated a lot of bullying towards Amber Heardsaid Nicole Bedera, a sociologist specializing in sexual violence. “It was shocking.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, Depp thanked the court for having “returned” his life after the ruling in his favor.

Domestic violence experts like Bedera fear the deeply negative response to Heard will have repercussions far beyond the trial.

Impact on future victims

Many warn that the online abuse you suffered will have an effect devastating in the lives of survivorsand will deter many people from reporting their experiences of abuse.

“There are many survivors who will see their story reflected in this trial. And they will also be harmed by this case,” Bedera said.

“I think many victims will now feel more insecure about the idea of ​​telling their case in the future,” he said.

Assaults at home tend to be settled without a complaint. In the United States, only two out of five cases are reported to the police, according to the latest survey by the US Department of Justice.

That same proportion, around 40%, filed complaints of violence within the couple.

“I think it has become clear that survivors are making rational decisions when they choose not to report their case,” said Alexandra Brodsky, civil rights attorney and author of the book Sexual Justice (“Sex Justice”).

“A cost/benefit analysis is given and often that calculation shows them that it is better not to report,” according to the expert.

image source, Getty Images

In that balance weighs heavily the fear of a painful investigation and trial, and the fear that no one will believe them.

Both were crystallized by the response to Heard, noted Kelly Sundberg, a professor at Ashland University and author of Goodbye Sweet Girl (“Goodbye Sweet Girl”), a memoir about her experience in an abusive relationship.

“There’s a reason most people keep their abuse private”said.

“Even if she [Heard] Had she won, this would have had a chilling effect on the victims, because nobody wants to be disbelieved and discredited like she was,” Sundberg said.

“If I had seen this kind of response before I wrote my book, I don’t think I would have felt safe publishing it,” she said.

“It was horrible,” Bedera added. “People called her a psychopath, a liar, they said she was crazy, that she was manipulative, they said he deserved what happened“.

double standards

In the final week of the trial, Heard, a single mother of a 1-year-old daughter, addressed the harassment in court, saying she had received “hundreds of death threats on a regular, if not daily basis.”

“People want to kill me, they tell me every day. People want to put my baby in a microwave and they tell me,” he said. “It’s been agony.”

During the trial, the court heard recordings of Heard appearing to mock and bully her former partner. In a video, the actress herself admits to “hitting” Depp before asking him not to be a “baby”.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Amber Heard was present in court to hear the jury’s verdict.

“Tell the world, Johnny,” she demands of him in other images, recorded in 2016. “Tell them: ‘I, Johnny Depp, a man, am also a victim of domestic violence.'”

These recordings were often used as proof on social media that Heard was lying and that she was the “real” aggressor in their relationship.

But that same scrutiny didn’t seem to apply to Depp.

The court heard numerous witnesses – including one of his ex-girlfriends, actress Ellen Barkin – describe the actor’s alleged drug and alcohol abuse and violent tendencies.

In recorded audio, the jury heard Depp yelling insults and obscenities at Heard, and saw messages saying he wished his ex-wife dead.

“There was a double standard, no doubt”Bedera commented.

“Johnny Depp has also said some really horrible things. Text messages about the idea of ​​raping and murdering Amber Heard come to mind,” the expert said. “A lot of people were quick to say ‘it was just a joke’ then.”

possible aftershocks

Experts also fear that the legal path followed by Depp, filing a defamation case, could be used by perpetrators of abuse.

“One thing that was really missed in the coverage is that Heard didn’t sue Depp for abuse.”said civil attorney Alexandra Brodsky. “It was Depp who sued Heard for saying she was abused, and not even by him.”

image source, Reuters Caption, Johnny Depp is in the UK this week to offer a series of concerts.

Brodsky described a growing “horde” of lawyers and public relations consultants advising young people on how to clear their names after being accused of sexual assault in college.

“A big part of that is libel lawsuits, or at least threats of libel lawsuits. We have seen how this strategy spreads“, he confirmed.

In this case, after six weeks of testimony, the jury unanimously ruled that Heard had defamed Depp in her op-ed. “The jury gave me my life back,” the actor said in a statement after the verdict.

But seeking damages for defamation becomes “alarming” when perpetrators use it as a public relations ploy, Brodsky said.

“The truth is that, No matter what happened at the end of the trial, Depp would have come out, at least to some people, as the hero.“, the expert remarked. “I really worry about the ‘copycat’ effect.”

At the same time, these cases act as a deterrent for victims in general, he said.

“Someone sees their friend, their classmate, or a celebrity facing a defamation lawsuit and says, ‘I don’t want to deal with that.'”