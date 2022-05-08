Entertainment

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Court Showed Photos of Depp’s Blood-Spattered Furniture

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 1 minute read

The US libel court saw horrific images of the blood-stained furniture and walls of Johnny Depp during the actor’s ongoing defamation battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The court was shown photos of bloodstains throughout the house that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp rented in Australia in March 2015, after a fierce fight in which the actor was left with an amputated finger.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

Aleida Núñez is captured with a new love, millionaire?

1 min ago

Friends: Remembered actor of the hit NBC sitcom dies

3 mins ago

Karina Banda returned to Falling in love with USA: she was not invited to Francisca Lachapel’s wedding

13 mins ago

La Nación / “Eami” by Paz Encina premieres on May 19 in national cinemas

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button