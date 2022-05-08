Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Court Showed Photos of Depp’s Blood-Spattered Furniture

The US libel court saw horrific images of the blood-stained furniture and walls of Johnny Depp during the actor’s ongoing defamation battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The court was shown photos of bloodstains throughout the house that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp rented in Australia in March 2015, after a fierce fight in which the actor was left with an amputated finger.

According to the details, the images were captured after the star finder of Pirates of the Caribbean out cut in a row with Heard.

The brutal injury reportedly left a blood-spattered duvet cover, sofa, sheets and guitar in his rented home in Australia.

Meanwhile, Heard broke down in tears during her one-day testimony. “I lost a part of myself,” she told the jury.

It took “a part of my self-confidence” “for every time I came back or allowed him to come back.”

“It was easier to stay,” Heard added. “I didn’t want to stay in the violence, I wanted to stay in the good Johnny that I loved.”

Other photos also showed a broken lamp and an area where Depp allegedly smashed the end of a bottle into a wall.