Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: defense of the actress changes strategy

La Amber Heard’s defense strategy in libel trial who fights with Johnny Depphas taken a 180 degree turn in the last hours, because they decided that They will no longer call Johnny Depp to testify.

Initially, the actress’s team had planned to summon Depp to testify again on Monday but, without explanation, there was a change in strategy.

Among the group of witnesses who will give their testimony this week, is British supermodel Kate Mosswho had a romantic relationship with the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Without Depp testifying again, on Monday the jury heard the psychologist David Spiegel.

According to the doctor, Depp “has behaviors consistent with someone suffering from a substance use disorderjust like a perpetrator of intimate partner violence.”

Depp’s defense focused on dismissing this testimony, arguing that Dr. Spiegel had reached those conclusions. without having had direct contact with the actor.

In addition to the psychologist, also taking the stand on Monday was Dr. Richard Moore, a hand surgeon who said it was unlikely that the Depp’s index finger would have been severed during a fight with Heard in Australia, as he has said he was injured when his ex-wife threw a bottle of vodka at him.

As the jury viewed graphic images of the 58-year-old actor’s injured finger, Moore asserted that the damage was more consistent with a door-closing injury.

Richard Moore You didn’t check on Depp at the time of the injury.

According to the BBC, Heard’s team is expected to close their case early in the week, after which Depp’s team will have their last chance to try to convince the jury.

Upon taking the stand, both celebrities have given completely opposite versions of what they experienced during their marriage.

Mera’s interpreter in Aquaman said that Depp was prone to “excessive use of alcohol and drugs, easily exploited by his feelings of jealousy and was often consumed with violent rages.

While Johnny Depp has said that he had been the victim of volatile character changes, telling the jury that he had routinely endured “verbal, emotional and physical abuse” from the actress.