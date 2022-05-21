Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Depp reacts when they reveal audio in which Amber Heard tells him “Junkie Johnny”

Johnny Depp seemed to mock when an audio in which Amber Heard said “Junkie Johnny” [“Johnny drogadicto”] was played in court during the former couple’s multimillion-dollar libel trial.

Heard took the stand Monday for a third day of testimony as the trial resumed after a week-long break.

She told the court how she was dealing with “different versions” of Depp and that it was a “juggling act” as to which version she would find.

In the audio played in court, Heard says, “So I get different versions of him. I get the insecure or scared version of him that attacks in a different medium each time.”

“So if it’s Adderall or Junkie Johnny, he’s abusive, he’s a tyrant, and he’s mean.”

At the mention of “Junkie Johnny,” Depp, who had his head down and was taking notes at the time, was seen smirking and shoulders shrugging in laughter.

Heard went on to claim in the audio that this version of her ex-spouse led to “violence or anger.”

“If I argue with him, then I’m abusive…if I don’t say anything, then I’m dismissive…if I hook up with him, I’m part of the problem,” she continues.

She adds: “No matter what I do, I’m f*cked up.”

Heard told the court that the recording showed her trying to explain to Depp the “futility” of trying to “negotiate with him and the substances he was taking at the time”.

“No matter what I did, no matter what I did to calm things down, to get away…nothing I did made a difference, nothing I did changed his anger towards me, nothing I did changed the violence towards me, nothing I did calmed him down,” he argued.

“And I was constantly juggling the kinds of versions of Johnny that I was dealing with.”

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for Washington Post where she described herself as “a public figure who represents family abuse.”

The actor by Pirates of the Caribbean is not mentioned in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change” [“Me pronuncié en contra de la violencia sexual y enfrenté la ira de nuestra cultura… eso tiene que cambiar”].

However, Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a family abuser, something he adamantly denies, and which has caused him to struggle to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50 million.

Heard is countersuing for $100 million, accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

The trial began on April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia, with explosive testimony inside the courtroom.