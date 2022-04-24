Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Depp says Heard and her friends took MDMA at their wedding

Johnny Depp was asked about his wedding to Amber Heard on the second day of his testimony in a high-profile libel case.

Depp testified on Wednesday, April 20, in Fairfax, Virginia, as part of the civil lawsuit he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

During his testimony, Depp said his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, the older of his two children with Vanessa Paradis, did not attend his wedding to Heard in 2015.

“Lily-Rose didn’t come to the wedding,” he stated. “She and Mrs. Heard were not on particularly good terms for a number of reasons.”

Depp was then asked if alcohol was served at the wedding, to which he replied: “Yes. Alcohol was served at the wedding. There was champagne, accessories.”

When asked if anyone used drugs at the wedding, Depp answered in the affirmative. When asked who he saw taking drugs at the wedding, he said “several people were taking MDMA.” He mentioned “Amber”, a “couple of friends of mine”, and mentioned a few additional names before adding: “His whole group of friends was taking MDMA”.

Depp was asked what drugs he had taken that day, if any, and replied: “To be honest with you, I don’t know how much MDMA they had, but for me, that was, for me to have taken MDMA would have been a waste of the drug, if you know what I mean. It would have been essentially taking the experience away from someone else, because it wouldn’t have any effect on me.”

When asked to reply again, Depp said: “I smoked marijuana. And, uh, I don’t remember drinking. I don’t remember drinking then… I’m pretty sure I wasn’t drinking alcohol at the time. My drug of choice is, was, is marijuana. That was fine with me. So sticking my hand in a little bag of… licking my finger and sticking my hand in a little communal bag of MDMA, it didn’t make sense to me.”

Depp sued Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote for Washington Post in 2018, in which she does not name Depp but describes herself as “a public figure representing family abuse.” She has asked for US$50 million in damages.

Heard countersued Depp, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing her own lawsuit as a continuation of “mistreatment and harassment.” She has asked for US$100 million in damages.