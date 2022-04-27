Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Did Amber Heard have a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne? This is what was said at the Johnny Depp Trial

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to impact the media. One of the latest leaks occurred in the alleged infidelities of the actress towards her ex-husband, where two controversial names stand out: the director of Tesla, Elon Musk, and the British model, Cara Delevingne.

According to witnesses such as Josh Drew, Depp’s neighbor and ex-husband of Amber’s best friend, Rocky Pennington, as well as staff from the building where the couple lived, in 2020 there was a relationship between Heard, Musk and Delevingne.

The sexual trio would have taken place in Depp’s penthouse.

Who is Elon Musk?

Elon Musk is a billionaire born in South Africa, Canadian and American nationalized, recognized as the richest man in the world. At 50 years of age, He is CEO of SpaceX, Tesla Motors, president of SolarCity, co-president of OpenAI and co-founder of companies such as PayPal, Hyperloop, among others.

The tycoon has had eight children (the first of them died a few weeks old) and He has been divorced three times.

Who is Cara Delevingne?

Cara Delevingne is a 29-year-old British model and actress. In 2012 and 2014 he won the prize for the model of the year at the british fashion awards. has appeared in movies like Anna Karenina, Suicide Squad, London Fields, Her Smell, and Life in a Year, as well as on TV shows like Playhouse Presents, Carnival Row, and Only Murders in the Building.

Why is Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp decided to sue Amber Heard for the crime of defamation, since the actress published an article in the Washington Post, claiming to have suffered domestic violence during her marriage to the actor.