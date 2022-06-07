Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Discovery working on trial documentary

The statements, testimonies and revelations in detail of what happened during the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, will be compiled in a documentary prepared by the company Discovery. The audiovisual project, which will be called “Johnny vs. Amber“, is designed so that the viewer can understand the case from a broader perspective and not just what they find in the headlines.

According to dead line, the project will be divided into two parts. Each installment will focus on the testimonies and evidence of one of the opposing parties, giving space to the statements of their legal teams, friends, family and key witnesses in the trial.

“Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, this production gives viewers a rare and important glimpse into a marriage gone tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely importance of domestic violence,” said Nick Hornby, producer of the project.

“The story of what happens between these two stars continues to divide fans and the general public. We set out to make a documentary that would explore the story from each of their perspectives, so that the viewer can go beyond the headlines, understand who they are and decide who they should believe in this complex human story,” added Charlotte Reid, vice president of entertainment for Discovery.

THE ORIGIN OF THE JUDGMENT

The beginning of this legal battle was the lawsuit that Depp filed against his ex-wife, following an article that she published in December 2018 in the newspaper Washington Post; indirectly, the actor was accused of domestic violence and his career was seriously affected.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” requested the sum of 50 million dollars to repair the social damage. However, Amber Heard did not sit idly by; and through her defense, she filed a counterclaim for 100 million dollars, arguing that she was the victim of a smear campaign by her ex-husband.

On June 1, Depp won the trial against Heard, although the jury also held him responsible for defaming the actress on one occasion. The victory in this media trial was clear for the actor because he will only have to pay Heard two million dollars compared to the more than 10 that she will have to pay.

The jury, made up of five men and two women, unanimously determined that three sentences written by Heard in an opinion column published in 2018 in the newspaper Washington Post they were false, defamatory and were written with bad intentions, despite the fact that they did not explicitly mention Depp.

