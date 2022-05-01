Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: from their love story to their legal battle

one/10

All reality surpasses fiction, the history of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard is proof of it. The actors are the protagonists of a media trial that will define the course of their careers, which are already hanging by a thread in the face of accusations of domestic violence. Two years after the first episode of their legal battle, the Hollywood stars meet again in the Fairfax County Court, Virginia, where testimonies, images, audios and messages about the aggressions, both verbal and physical, which both claim to have experienced during their marriage, which has been described by the couple’s former therapist as a relationship of “mutual abuse”. The litigation began on April 11, but it is far from coming to an end, since the jury must still attend to the defense of the actress.



