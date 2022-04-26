Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: interest in his height and weight in the trial

yesthe meditic and scandalous j continues to developtrial for libel between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in which the actor is suing his ex-wife for $50 million in retaliation for an article he wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, accusing him of domestic abuse.

While Aquaman’s star has counter-sued for $100 millionat the couple’s trial taking place in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia.

After Heard’s attorney, Benjamin Rottenborn, brought up Johnny Depp’s weight during his trial last week, the subject of his height and weight became a hot topic.

“You’re much bigger than Amber, right?” Rottenborn asked, to which Depp replied: “I wouldn’t say this,” according to Sky News.

Many people have been curious about Depp and Heard’s personal measurements as a result of Rottenborn’s question.

Amber Heard stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches. Her weight is 132 pounds.

While Johnny Depp’s height is 5 feet 9 inches, according to Celebrity Heights. He weighs about 172 pounds, according to StarsUnfolded.

Since its inception, this trial has left many revelations of what was happening inside the couple, where both have accused each other of mistreatment, one of the strongest examples being that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor ended up with a part of his amputated finger after an alleged fight with Heard.

Regardless of the outcome of this trial, scheduled for six weeks, which is almost halfway over, none of the actors will come out well, because over the days we have learned some of the darker aspects of each of them.