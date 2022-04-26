Entertainment

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: interest in his height and weight in the trial

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
/AP

Source link

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

Blake Lively and the favorite orange suit of ‘street style’

1 min ago

Bad Bunny will be a Marvel superhero in spin-off of Spider-Man, El Muerto

13 mins ago

the Starboy shines once again at Coachella!

15 mins ago

PSG reissues its first jersey from 1970

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button