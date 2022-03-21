Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: James Franco and Elon Musk called to testify

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced in 2016, but The legal battle between the ex-partner still continues and everything seems to indicate that it is far from coming to an end.

At the end of 2020 and after losing the defamation lawsuit against the British newspaper ‘The Sun’, Johnny Depp was forced to give up his role as Grindelwald in the third installment of ‘Fantastic Beasts‘ after a request from Warner Bros, however, there is still another lawsuit for defamation, this time, against his ex-wife.

Case Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: James Franco and Elon Musk called to testify

As reported dead line, tycoon Elon Musk and actor James Franco, celebrities with whom Amber allegedly cheated on Johnny, have been called to testify in the multi-million dollar legal battle.

The actor Paul Bettany, as well as representatives from the Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros, will also join the trial. through the delivery of their testimonies virtually. The case focuses on a lawsuit filed by Depp and the hearing will be held next April 11 in the courts of Fairfax County in Virginia, United States.

The defamation suit is the result of an article Amber Heard wrote in 2018 for the Washington Post in which he states that he suffered domestic and sexual violence, although he never specified Depp’s name on it.

You may also be interested in: Directors refuse to work with Johnny Depp: “He is radioactive”

Following the article, Depp’s career gradually went downhill. The actor lost great job opportunities while his guilt was proven or not, because no producer wanted to be involved with the actor after the aforementioned accusations.

Jonny Depp and Amber Heard will testify in person, according Bloomberg.