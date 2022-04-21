Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Johnny Depp recounts when Amber Heard stubbed out a cigarette in his face

ANDexplosive revelations on the second day of the libel case between amber heard and johnny deppin which the actor revealed the mistreatment he suffered during his marriage.

on wednesday, Depp claimed that he had never hit to a woman and on Thursday, she disclosed some of the attacks she suffered, such as the fact that the actress put fecal waste on his bed when he returned home for the belongings after agreeing to the separation.

On one more occasion, in Australia, Depp would have been attacked with a bottle and cut off part of a finger, in addition to another episode in which the actress stubbed out a cigarette in the actor’s face.

What happened between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

The actors were in a relationship for more than 5 years and got married in 2015. The actress filed for divorce in 2016, arguing that she had been verbally and physically assaulted. In 2018, Heard wrote in the Washington Post that she had been a victim of domestic abuse, after which Depp sued her for defamationin a trial that just started in Fairfax, Virginia.

Hollywood couples that started well and ended badly

The relationship between Heard and Depp is not the only one between celebrities that has ended with problems. There are many examples, such as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt when the actress asked for a divorce after fighting with one of her sons while drunk on a plane.

Sienna Miller and Jude Law is another case, with the actor being unfaithful with the nanny. They tried to get back together, but eventually parted ways. Owen Wilson and Kate Hudson they ended, according to reports in the British press, due to the actor’s drug use.

Sean Penn and Madonna They got married and on the day of the wedding, the problems began due to the way the actor treated the paparazzi, even firing shots into the air. The divorce came after the singer filed a complaint for kidnapping.

Another case of domestic violence, similar to that of Depp and Heard, was seen between Rihanna and Chris Brown, going around the world the news that the singer hit the Barbados.