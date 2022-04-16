Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Johnny Depp’s shocking text messages about Amber Heard revealed

Johnny Depp once called Amber Heard a “b***h” and referred to her “decomposing corpse” in a text message to a friend, a US court heard on Wednesday.

The message was read on Wednesday (April 13) as part of the defamation case between Depp and Heard in Fairfax, Virginia.

Witnesses on the day included Depp’s old friend Isaac Baruch, who was asked by Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft: “Do you remember a time Depp told you that he hoped Amber Heard’s decomposing corpse was rotting in the air?” the damn trunk of a Honda Civic?

Baruch pointed to a monitor displaying the message and said, “Yes. Well, I say yes, I’m looking at it here, so obviously, yes, he told himself. It was written.”

Bredehoft then asked her if Depp had referred to Heard as a “b***h” over text messages.

“Well, it’s written there, so yeah, I could see it,” Baruch said, also reading from a monitor across from him. To challenge Bredehoft’s specific characterization of Depp’s words, he added: “That’s not what he’s saying, what he’s saying is: ‘That b***a ruined the f****** great mind we had. for a while'”.

Depp sued Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed he wrote for Washington Post in 2018. Heard filed a countersuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and described his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

Virginia’s trial is expected to last six weeks.