Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Jury deliberations begin in libel trial

After six weeks of trial, the defamation suits of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard they are now officially in the hands of a jury.

Potential payouts that could reach $100 million are at stake.as well as the reputations of two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, who have already been deeply affected as a result of the high-profile trial that exposed their years-long relationship.

Speaking to seven jurors in the Virginia Fairfax County Circuit Court, and to an audience watching on television and online around the world, The lawyers of both actors presented their final arguments this Friday, May 27, six years to the day Heard received a restraining order against Depp, now her ex-husband, citing physical abuse.

Depp’s team argued that The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Had Her Life Ruined by Heard’s False Abuse Accusations, which she repeated in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she is suing over. In the article, Heard did not name her ex-husband, but said she was a victim.

Depp has testified that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the abuser in their relationship. He said she threw a bottle of vodka at him in early 2015 and cut off the top of his right middle finger.

Amber, for her part, assured that she did not cause the finger injury and said that she only hit him to defend herself or her sister, as she allegedly believed that Johnny was going to push her down the stairs when she intervened in a discussion of actors.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after the actor’s attorney, Adam Waldman, called his accusations a hoax.

The jury, made up of seven people, must reach a unanimous decision for a verdict. They will decide Depp’s claim and Heard’s counterclaim at the same time.

Initially, the trial was scheduled to end on Thursday, May 19. However, with significant evidence yet to be considered, additional time was given to ensure that the jury would fully appreciate the information they had been given.

