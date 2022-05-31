Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: jury gives its verdict – People – Culture

This Tuesday, May 31, the Final verdict in Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard for defamation.

The former couple led a media trial in the courts of Fairfax, Virginia, from April 11 to May 27, where the jury heard the testimony of both.

Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 millionmore than 180 billion Colombian pesos, after Heard published an article in the Washington Post in 2018 in which he claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

Although in said article he did not name Depp as his alleged abuser, this affected the actor’s reputation and as a consequence he lost several commercial contracts and roles such as that of Captain Jack Sparrow, which he played in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga.

For its part, Heard countersued Depp for double: 100 million dollars. The actress argued that she was also a victim of defamation after Depp, and her defense at the time, called her a “liar” for her statements.

(Also read: Camille Vásquez, the Colombian-born lawyer who defends Johnny Depp).

The most recent

4:20 p.m. m: After more than nine hours, the jury ended today’s session without reaching a final verdict on the trial.

Jury deliberation will resume this Wednesday, June 1 at 9:00 a.m. local time in the Fairfax, Virginia courthouse.USA.

US media say that neither Johnny Depp nor Amber Heard will be present in court when the verdict is revealed.

deliberation continues

3:30 p.m. m: After more than eight hours of deliberation, the jury continues to meet carrying out this process. The final verdict depends on how quickly the seven jurors reach a unanimous agreement..

Once they reach a verdict, it will be delivered to Judge Penny Azcarate, who will be in charge of making it public from the courts of Fairfax, Virginia.

Judge summons legal teams

2:00 p.m. m: The Judge Penney Azcarate met this Tuesday for a few minutes with the legal team of both celebritieshowever, Depp and Heard are not present.

Although the judge’s call to both legal teams made many people believe that the final verdict was ready, the truth is that the objective of the jury was to clarify one of the statements on gender violence in Heard’s article published in the Washington Post.

In this regard, Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vásquez and Ben Chew, responded that “the statement is the headline, not the entire editorial.”

(You can read: Amber Heard revealed death threats against her and her baby).

Lawyers for actor Johnny Depp walk to his car as the jury deliberates in the libel trial against Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The verdict

Because this is a civil case and not a criminal case, the jury will not determine who is guilty or innocentsince there is no crime to judge.

The seven members of the jury meet this Tuesday for the second day to deliberate which of the two has defamed and damaged the personal and professional image of the other.

To make the decision, Each member of the jury must fill out a 42-question questionnaire, which was published by the Fairfax court and contains 24 questions for Depp’s claims and 18 for Heard’s counterclaim..

A courtroom view as jury deliberations continue in the Depp case in Fairfax, Virginia, USA.

(It may interest you: Psychiatrist diagnosed Johnny Depp with narcissistic traits without examining him).

The deliberation of the jury could take hours, and even days, so they have not indicated an exact date to announce the verdict. However, it is expected that this will be known this Tuesday, May 31 or Wednesday, June 1.

Possibles scenarios

If the actor Johnny Depp, who filed the civil suit, wins the case, he would receive the money he seeks from Amber Heard.

Instead, if Amber Heard wins, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor would have to pay her the sum of 100 million dollars, that is, more than 370 billion Colombian pesos.

WEATHER TRENDS