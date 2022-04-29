Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Latest news from the trial

» Amber Heard copies the styling of Johnny Depp to go to court

A person in charge of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) believes that the tycoon would have paid almost half a million euros from the actress

The witnesses that Johnny Depp’s team of lawyers are taking to the stand to testify are painting a very different story than what was known until now about the relationship that the actor had with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, with whom he was married for 15 months. A relationship marked by drugs, alcohol and violence that would have led the actress to write a piece for The Washington Post in 2018 that left no one indifferent, as she presented herself as a victim of domestic violence. A piece in which, despite naming Depp at no time, the actor considers that he ruined his career, for which he sues his wife for almost 50 million euros.

Malcolm Connolly, part of the actor’s security team, testified to having seen how Depp appeared with injuries, more and more frequently

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has reached its peak this Tuesday when the actor has taken the stand to testify

The actor lost part of a finger in an incident in 2015 and was later able to put it back together

Johnny Depp’s trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard is still in progress and is being broadcast on American television, one of the reasons why it is one of the main media topics of the moment.

The trial is showing episodes of the life of the actors that were unknown to date

The specialist, hired by Depp’s lawyers, examined the actress for more than 12 hours on two different occasions.

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has reached its peak this Tuesday when the actor has taken the stand to testify. Social networks have not missed a detail about the media case since in 2018, Depp sued his ex-wife for alleged defamation.

The legal process between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, continues its course. After three days of statements by the actor, each one more explosive, about what life was like with the actress during their relationship, it is the turn of the prosecution witnesses, and Depp’s team of lawyers has not beat around the bush, presenting among other several relevant testimonies. The first, that of a psychologist, Shannon Curry, who after analyzing the actress determined that she suffered from two personality disorders; the second, from Depp’s butler, who was the one who found the part of his finger that was missing after the dramatic incident in which the actor claims that his ex-wife threw a bottle at him and killed his finger.

