Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: latest on the trial and what Elon Musk has to do with the case

ANDhe trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, which for many has become the celebrity trial of the decade, is revealing details of the relationship and personal life of both, for which he has the eyes of millions on him.

Yesterday, the two famous faces were seen in Virginia court for the defamation trial, in which The actor asks for a compensation of 50 million dollars for a Washington Post publication in which Amber, without directly mentioning the actor’s name, spoke about her experience of domestic abuse while married.

The trial is expected to last six weeks and witnesses include celebrities such as James Franco, Elon Musk and Paul Betanny.

The lawyers will continue to present evidence, so far the most important is related to the video showing the amber heard quotes with elon musk and james franco, celebrities who are part of the list of people who will take the stand to testify.

If confirmed, the revealing videos could end some of Heard’s accusations about Depp; In addition to agreeing with the actor, which would bring him closer to winning the legal battle.

Attorney Ben Chew told the jury that Heard published the article, which sparked the libel lawsuit, in the eve of the premiere of “Aquaman”, his most important film to date, for Generate publicity and advance your career.

October 2016 text messages between Depp and his friend Isaac Baruch emerged in court, including one in which Depp referred to Heard’s “rotten corpse.”

In the caption, the actor noted that he hoped Heard’s “rotten corpse is decomposing in the goddamn trunk of a Honda Civic.”

During the opening statements of the process, Amber’s lawyer, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, said that Johnny Depp would have sexually assaulted the actress while she was unconscious.

The actor’s attorneys, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, categorically denied that allegation, accusing Heard of make up the incident to bolster your defense at trial

The defense of Heard, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp, focused on the movie star’s drug and alcohol use, while defending her against Depp’s accusations that she falsely portrayed him as an abusive husband.

Chew and Vásquez pointed out that Heard would be the real causing violence in marriage:

“The only medical report of an injury during their relationship was to Mr. Depp after an argument shortly after they were married, while the couple were in Australia…She threw a bottle of vodka at him which hit his hand and exploded, cutting off the end of one of his fingers“, they pointed out

In the midst of the legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the actor released a video in which his ex-wife is seen dating Elon Musk and James Franco.

The richest man in the world and Heard had a torrid affair just as she was separating from the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

In addition, it turned out that the blows to Amber’s face, which she attributed to Johnny Depp, were really caused by Elon Musk.

That theory was reinforced by testimonies from penthouse employees who saw Elon before Amber left home beaten, while Depp was on a shoot.

Actress Amber Heard announced through her Instagram account that I would be offline while the trial is taking place.