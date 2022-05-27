Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard LIVE: The jury is already out

ACurrently the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are facing a trial for defamation after the interpreter published an article in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Follow in detail the last day of the trial.

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which was being held in the district court of Fairfax, Virginia, came to an end.

The libel claims were turned over to the jury to begin their deliberations this Friday.

If the jury cannot reach a unanimous decision at the end of the dayThey will not return until tuesday may 31 for the Memorial Day celebration.

The trial for defamation in the case of JOhnny Depp and Amber Heard, is coming to an end

VERDICT WATCH – The jury is now deliberating in #JohnnyDepp v #AmberHeard defamation trial. pic.twitter.com/cIltDzCP28 ? Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 27, 2022

The actress’s attorney assured that Johnny Depp had multiple opportunities to fight against his client’s accusations of abuse.

#AmberHeards attorney Benjamin Rottenborn said that #JohnnyDepp had multiple chances to fight the abuse allegations made by Heard. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/Q2qit0QmAK ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 27, 2022

“Johnny is like the Titanic and Amber is the iceberg that sank it.”

Dozens of onlookers and admirers of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor awaited the actor’s arrival in court, on the last day of the trial.

WATCH: Johnny Depp arrives on the final day of trial to a crowd of cheering fans. #JohnnyDepp v #AmberHeard@LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/wQK1qX56Kr ? Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 27, 2022

Amber Heard could not hold back the tears at the recent trial session. The reason was listening to some threatening messages from Johnny Depp towards her and the billionaire Elon Musk.

The litigation that is being held in Fairfax continues to leave eye-catching testimonies, statements or evidence in recent weeks. In this case, the messages Depp impacted on Amber Heard during his statement.

What to Know About the Law Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Jury Will Apply-and Why Their Cases Boil Down to Something Simplerhttps://t.co/Rav5Wrpl9J ? Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 27, 2022

The trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard faces its last weeks until its resolution. Meanwhile, witnesses succeed one another who testify in Fairfax as a result of the actor’s defamation complaint against his ex-wife.

Kate Moss was one of the last celebrities to appear in the litigation. The ex-partner of Johnny Depp confirmed that she was not thrown down the stairs by the interpreter, belying the words of Amber Heard.

Also, in the case of the renowned actress, names follow one another around her person. One of them is the tech tycoon Elon Muskwith whom he had a relationship after separating from the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.