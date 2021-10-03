Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard, the actor also calls Elon Musk and the ACLU into question

The date of the fateful trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is getting closer and closer, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor now wants to involve Heard’s ex-partner as well, Elon Musk, and the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union).

Musk who dated the Aquaman actress for several months after splitting with Johnny Depp, is called to report “all communications with Ms. Heard regarding Mr. Depp“, reads the court summons sent to him by the plaintiff.

Meanwhile, the ACLU (the association that received half of the agreed amount for the divorce between Depp and Heard, the same for which Heard was appointed ambassador and which re-shared the actress’s article against her ex-husband), is called to do the same, but with an emphasis on donations, the libel trial and “the conversation about the relationship between Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard“.

Depp and his team are also currently seeking the permission of the court to be able to provide live testimony of witnesses in video format, also given the impediments and difficulties caused by the pandemic, first of all the restrictions on travel between one country and another. The lawyers of Amber Heard they would not be entirely against the idea, but they fear that too much arrangements have already been made for these witnesses.

At the moment, the start of the trial is scheduled for May 17 in Fairfax County, Virginia, after being long delayed.