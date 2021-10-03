News

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard, the actor also calls Elon Musk and the ACLU into question

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The date of the fateful trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is getting closer and closer, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor now wants to involve Heard’s ex-partner as well, Elon Musk, and the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union).

Musk who dated the Aquaman actress for several months after splitting with Johnny Depp, is called to report “all communications with Ms. Heard regarding Mr. Depp“, reads the court summons sent to him by the plaintiff.

Meanwhile, the ACLU (the association that received half of the agreed amount for the divorce between Depp and Heard, the same for which Heard was appointed ambassador and which re-shared the actress’s article against her ex-husband), is called to do the same, but with an emphasis on donations, the libel trial and “the conversation about the relationship between Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard“.

Loading...
Advertisements

Depp and his team are also currently seeking the permission of the court to be able to provide live testimony of witnesses in video format, also given the impediments and difficulties caused by the pandemic, first of all the restrictions on travel between one country and another. The lawyers of Amber Heard they would not be entirely against the idea, but they fear that too much arrangements have already been made for these witnesses.

At the moment, the start of the trial is scheduled for May 17 in Fairfax County, Virginia, after being long delayed.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

932
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
831
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
827
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
771
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
727
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
724
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
718
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
713
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
706
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top