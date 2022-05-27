Entertainment

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: the actress says she has received death threats for her statements against her ex-husband

In her final testimony on the stand, Amber Heard said Thursday that she has received multiple death threats.

The 36-year-old actress noted that has felt humiliated and that you have received threats against their integrity every day after testifying in the trial against her initiated by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.

Speaking in the instance prior to the closing arguments, the actress noted: “Maybe it’s easy to forget, but I’m a human being”.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard over an article he wrote in which he said he had been a victim of abuse, although he did not mention names.

