Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: the actress says she has received death threats for her statements against her ex-husband

In her final testimony on the stand, Amber Heard said Thursday that she has received multiple death threats.

The 36-year-old actress noted that has felt humiliated and that you have received threats against their integrity every day after testifying in the trial against her initiated by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.

Speaking in the instance prior to the closing arguments, the actress noted: “Maybe it’s easy to forget, but I’m a human being”.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard over an article he wrote in which he said he had been a victim of abuse, although he did not mention names.

He has repeatedly denied her accusations.

Through more than a month of testimony, the jury has been presented with starkly different versions of the incidents that took place over two troubled years of marriage.

Both of them accuse each other of being the aggressor in the relationship and have called witnesses to testify on their behalf. Several of the witnesses called by Depp’s team have directly contradicted Heard’s claims.

“I know how many people will come out and say anything for him,” Heard said in court Thursday. “That’s the power of it. That’s why I wrote the op-ed. I was talking about that phenomenon.”

The firmness of Camille Vasquez

Heard’s testimony led to a tense cross-examination with Camille VasquezDepp’s lawyer, on an image of spilled wine.

It’s one of several photos Heard has submitted, purportedly from a big fight the couple had in 2016 that ended with Depp allegedly assaulting her.

image source, EPA Caption, Johnny Depp asks for US$50 million in the trial against his ex-partner.

At one point, Heard addressed the jury and claimed that the photos had been doctored or edited by Depp’s lawyers to benefit her ex-husband’s case.

“I’d appreciate it if you didn’t present arguments to the jury,” Vasquez said sternly. “I didn’t ask you anything.”

Throughout her testimony, Heard repeatedly denied accusations that she lied or misled the jury during the trial.

His testimony, he added, had given rise to “hundreds” of death threatsdaily and that she was forced to “relive the trauma” of her marriage.

“This is horrible… this is humiliating for any human being and maybe easy to forget, but I am a human being,” he said Thursday.

“While I’m here today, I can’t have a career. I can’t even allow people to associate with me because of the threats and attacks they will have to endure.”

image source, EPA Caption, Heard has countersued Depp for $100 million.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for an opinion piece from 2018 that the actress published in the newspaper Washington Post. In the claimed he was a victim of abuse.

Although he did not name Depp in the publication, the actor’s lawyers believe that it has “incalculably” damaged his career. She has countersued him for $100 million.

Closing arguments will begin this Friday, followed by jury deliberations.