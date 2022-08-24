Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: the defamation trial between the two actors enters the last week of testimony, what happens now?

Drafting

BBC News World

May 17, 2022

image source, EPA Caption, Amber Heard continued on the stand Tuesday, answering questions from Johnny Depp’s attorney.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife and fellow actress Amber Heard continued on Tuesday, having resumed on Monday after a five-day break.

Judge Penney Azcárate, who is presiding over the trial, had a prior commitment that she had to attend all last week.

Amber Heard continued to testify on Tuesday, as she did the day before under cross-examination from Depp’s lawyers.

The trial is scheduled to conclude on May 27not before potential witnesses are called to the stand to testify on behalf of Heard or Depp.

Once the lawyers for both sides present their closing arguments, the jury will go into deliberation. It is not known how long it will take to reach a verdict.

What happened this Tuesday?

Johnny Depp’s legal team accused Amber Heard of using drugs, beating him and manipulating photos that the actress used as evidence of the alleged abuse she says she suffered at the hands of the popular actor.

The 38-year-old woman was questioned about her accusations that Depp became violent when using alcohol and drugs.

In particular, they were seeking his version of events related to a lengthy 2015 argument between the former couple, which took place while they were in Australia.

That moment has been raised repeatedly over the course of the trial.

image source, Reuters

Depp claims his ex-wife cut his fingertip by throwing a bottle of vodka at him. To the contrary, Heard has testified that Depp raped her with a bottle.

Given this, Depp’s defense questioned that Heard did not seek medical care despite stating that he suffered cuts and bruises during the chaotic fight.

“You’re the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, aren’t you, Mrs. Heard?” said attorney Camille Vasquez. In response, Heard emphasized: “Never assaultYo to Johnny”.

However, he later acknowledged hitting Depp on several occasions, which came after “years of not defending myself,” he said.

In addition, jurors were shown a diary extract, which Heard described as “love notes”, in which he appears to have apologized to Depp.

“Sorry I may lose my mind. I’m sorry I hurt you,” he wrote. “I can turn bad when I’m hurt.”

Explaining the writing, Heard said “it’s important to apologize when you’re trying to get over fights.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, Camille Vasquez, an attorney with Johnny Depp’s legal team, took over Heard’s cross-examination.

Similarly, jurors also heard audio in which Heard tells her then-husband that she “gets so mad she loses her temper” and that she can’t promise “not to use force.”

Vasquez also questioned the veracity of a May 2016 photograph that Heard says shows the aftermath of Depp’s alleged physical abuse.

“Isn’t it true that you edited these photographs?” asked the lawyer. Heard responded, “No, I’ve never edited a photograph.”

Heard has repeatedly described Depp’s drug use as problematic and a source of strain in their marriage.

During several days of testimony this month, Heard repeatedly said that Depp had tried to control his career, that he didn’t like him taking on new roles, and that he sometimes grew jealous of his co-stars.

On Monday, Heard spoke of Depp’s outbursts and times he would cut himself with a knife or burn himself with a cigarette during the pair’s constant verbal bickering.

Depp’s defense produced two photographs of Amber Heard taken immediately after the alleged attacks in which she does not appear to have sequels or marks on her face or body.

Heard replied that he had used ice to reduce the swelling and covered the lesions with makeup.

witnesses

Before the start of the trial, both Depp and Heard presented a list of witnesses whom their legal teams can call to support their arguments.

Each party filed objections against the other’s respective witnesses, so the list is in a constant process of change.

image source, Getty Images Caption, This photo of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at a tribute to comedian Don Rickles (L) was taken a day after an alleged beating. Heard claimed to have covered the bruises with makeup.

Among the potential witnesses who could appear is Ellen Barkinactress who shared the screen with Depp in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (translated as “Panic and Madness in Las Vegas” or “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”).

During Depp’s previous UK libel trial, Barkin was reported to have accused his co-star, with whom he is alleged to have had an affair, of throwing a bottle of wine in a hotel room.

Depp called the claim “false”, according to the agency Reutersaccusing Barkin of resenting him.

Whitney Henríquez could also appear on behalf of her sister Amber Heard. She said in a previous statement that she “begged” Heard not to marry the actor.

Johnny’s sister, Christi Dembrowski, already took the stand in April on his behalf, while his other sister, Debbie Depp, is on Heard’s list and could appear soon.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Ellen Barkin co-starred in a movie with Depp and it is presumed that they had a love relationship.

The long-awaited video appearance of billionaire Elon Musk, with whom Heard allegedly had a love affair, will not take placeaccording to a source told the British newspaper The Independent.

The appearance by video of actor James Franco has also been cancelled, although he was on the list of the two plaintiffs.

Nor will Paul Bethany, Depp’s friend and British co-star in one of his films, appear.

And the verdict?

Potential witnesses will be called after Amber Heard’s cross-examination concludes later this week.

Then will come the closing arguments and the closing arguments of the lawyers.

With that the jury will begin deliberations, but It is not known how long it may take before reaching a verdict.

It should be remembered that this trial is considering a $50 million defamation lawsuit from Johnny Depp and a $100 million counterclaim from Amber Heard. The jury must determine which amounts correspond to whom.

image source, Reuters Caption, Once the closing arguments are over, Heard and Depp will have to wait for the jury’s verdict.

What is clear is that none of the plaintiffs will face a prison sentence, according to the analysts of the channels that broadcast the trial.

Both parties are reported to be aware of the possibility that neither of them will receive compensation.

But if Amber Heard is not found guilty, Johnny Depp will have to cover his legal costs.