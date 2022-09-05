Entertainment

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: the model Kate Moss testifies in the trial of her ex-partner

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Kate Moss

image source, Reuters

Caption,

Kate Moss testified Thursday.

British supermodel Kate Moss said Wednesday that her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp never abused her, contradicting claims made by the actor’s ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Heard, 36, claimed that he had heard rumors that Depp once pushed Moss down the stairs.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in which she said she was a victim of abuse.

In brief testimony given via video call at trial, Moss, who held a relationship with Depp between 1994 and 1998said he never pushed herbut once came to his aid after he fell down the stairs.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

with discount check sweater by Mango

3 mins ago

Kanye West had a ‘good encounter’ with Kim Kardashian over kids’ schools

5 mins ago

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles arrive together in Venice

14 mins ago

Kanye West angry: the rapper attacks his ex-mother-in-law, Kris Jenner

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button