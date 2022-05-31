Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: the possible outcomes of the media trial | SKIP-INTRO

The jury that since April 11 of this year has followed the defamation trial on a daily basis between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard He will make known this Tuesday the verdict of the legal war that the former couple faces.

In their final conclusions, Depp’s lawyers, who agreed to the court in Fairfaix (Virginia, USA) with a smile, argued that the actor is aware of “his mistakes” but that he has never assaulted a woman.

And that is why they pointed out that the actor’s reputation was damaged after his ex-wife published an article in The Washington Post in 2018 in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse”.

A group of spectators listen as Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, speaks during closing arguments in Amber Heard’s trial. / Steve Helber

At trial, Depp (58 years old) accuses his Heard (36) of defamation for that letter, published after their divorce, and claims 50 million dollars in compensation.

However, the actor’s lawyers focused their final intervention on the need for the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” to recover the “lost honor” and left aside the economic issue.

“Before Amber Heard, no woman said Depp laid his hand on her in her 58th year,” lawyer Benjamin Chew insisted.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, exposes the closing arguments in the trial between her client and Amber Heard. Photo: STEVE HELBER / Steve Helber

The lawyer maintained that his client admits to having drug addiction problems but pointed out that “there is a vast difference between having substance abuse problems and being a physical abuser.” “Depp was canceled because Heard falsely accused him of domestic violence”, he finished.

Further came the other lawyer of the actor, Camille Vasquezby assuring that there was “a victim of domestic violence” in court and it was not “Miss Heard”.

Amber Heard speaks with her lawyer on May 27, 2022, the day her trial against Johnny Depp comes to an end. / Steve Helber

To substantiate that claim, Vasquez replayed a series of audio recordings of the couple’s past discussions, in which the actress is heard apologizing.

The lawyer accused Heard of manipulating a photo in which she allegedly had bruises from a blow from Depp and added that she called the paparazzi to take pictures of her leaving the courthouse when, six years ago, she requested a restraining order against him. actor. “she wanted to ruin it”, he perjured.

“There is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom, but it is not Ms. Heard.” Camille Vasquez begins her closing argument for #JohnnyDepp. Vasquez plays for the jury #AmberHeard‘s own words admitting she hit Depp. WATCH #CourtTV LIVE – #DeppvHeard – https://t.co/tnYdPcDRMU pic.twitter.com/Iy4E14XAf6 — Court TV (@CourtTV) May 27, 2022

Although the trial is being held for Depp’s accusation, Heard responded to that complaint with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.

Thus, the actress’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, closed his speech by claiming that his client is protected by the first amendment to the US Constitution – which includes the right to freedom of expression – and, therefore, should not be condemned by the article you wrote.

“It’s simple, if you believe that Depp was abusive to Amber only once… your job is very simple”, implored the popular jury.

UNANIMOUS VERDICT

Under Virginia law, the jury must reach a unanimous verdict. To do this, as the trial is for defamation and not for alleged abuse, they will have to assess three accusations expressed by Heard in his article and three other accusations by Depp, including one in which his previous lawyer told the media that the actress was perpetrating a “farce”.

In addition to Heard and Depp, whose statements lasted several days, during the six weeks of trial, psychologists, police officers, representatives, domestic employees and even the couple’s therapist, who insisted that the abuse was “mutual” by the couple, have intervened. both of them.

Judge Penney Azcarate during the exposition of the final arguments in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. / Steve Helber

It is the first time that the two celebrities have faced each other in court: in the trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women”.

POSSIBLE OUTCOMES

What possible outcomes could we find on Tuesday, the day the jury of the Circuit Court of Fairfax County (Virginia) delivers its verdict?

If Depp wins

According to David Banks, consultant and expert in media law, if Depp is ruled in favor, he will receive the sum of up to US $ 50, the amount for which the actor has sued Heard. And what would happen in the event that she does not have that money?

“Well, then you get into all kinds of trouble, negotiations about how it’s going to pay off over time, people go bankrupt. Not many people have that kind of cash just sitting aroundBanks said in an interview with the Mirror.

Johnny Depp gestures to onlookers in court after closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia on May 27, 2022. / Steve Helber

If Heard wins

Just as Depp, in case of winning, would receive the US $ 50 million for the lawsuit against Heard, his ex-wife, he would be awarded up to 100 million dollars., the sum for which he is suing the actor.

Amber Heard hugging her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft when they arrived at court to give closing arguments (Photo: AFP) / Steve Helber

if no one wins

However, there is a third option, according to Banks, “the jury could, while deciding on a winner, decide not award damages to any of them. “As for the damages they grant, it is in your hands”.

Johnny Depp during the defamation trial against Amber Heard, on May 25. / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

The specialist also contemplates the scenario in which the jury does not decide on either side. In this case, the trial would be declared null and a new one would be sought.

about the possibility that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard appeal the jury’s decision, Banks maintains that they can and that he believes it is very likely that whoever loses will. However, it is necessary for new evidence or significant testimony to emerge after the trial to do so.

