Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: the severe interrogation of the lawyer Camille Vásquez who put the actress on the ropes

Amber Heard

Amber Heard was in the state for four days.

Amber Heard wrapped up an intense four days on the stand, testifying in her libel trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The last two days were dedicated to an arduous cross-examination by Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vásquez, who questioned the veracity of Heard’s testimony about the marital violence to which she claims to have been subjected.

In a detailed and rigorous intervention, Vásquez accused Amber Heard of using drugs, beating Depp, being abusive with other of his partners and manipulating the photographs he used as evidence of the actor’s physical violence.

The lawyer sought several times to discredit the testimony and there were several angry exchangeswhen he repeatedly asked the witness to stick only and specifically to the questions he asked her.

