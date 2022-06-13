Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: the six possible endings of the trial between the two

La legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues in Virginia, initially until the next may 27th. A jury made up of seven people must issue a verdict, after hearing all the parties. Depp has sued Heard for defamation and is seeking $50 million after she wrote an article in the Washington Post in which she suggested the actor was domestically abusing her, while she countersued Depp for $100 million. As for the outcome of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, it’s not as straightforward as a win for him or a win for her. Here are the six possible outcomes of this trial.

Depp wins and receives 50 million dollars

Depp may end up convincing the jury that he has been defamed and should therefore receive $50 million in damages. Part of his defense has been how much the actor has lost because of the Amber Heard accusations. Agent Jack Whigham stated that Depp lost $22.5 million on “Pirates of the Caribbean” alone, as a direct result of his former partner’s article.

Depp wins, but receives less money than he asks for

The actor could emerge victorious from the trial, but without the 50 million dollars in his pocket. He could be a noticeably lower amount, though he would have the satisfaction of having cleaned up the image of him winning Amber Heard’s lawsuit.

Heard wins and receives 100 million dollars

If Heard convinces the jury that she was correct in what she wrote for the Washington Post, she could receive a large financial award. He countersued Depp for $100 million and one possibility is that he will be awarded that full amount, although in his testimony he has yet to explain how he came to calculate that figure to apply for in court.

Heard wins and receives less than 100 million dollars

Another scenario is that Heard wins, but the jury deems the $100 million figure too high, awarding the actress notably less instead.

Neither party receives compensation for damages

Another possible scenario is that neither party is compensated by the jury. This would leave the matter unresolved in the court of public opinion and would probably not satisfy either Depp or Heard.

an out-of-court settlement

This is not a criminal case and neither party will face a criminal sanction involving imprisonment. As it is a civil case, you could reach an out-of-court settlement. However, this seems unlikely at this point, as the trial is almost over and the former couple’s feud over this matter has been going on for years. It doesn’t seem like Depp or Heard are considering that.