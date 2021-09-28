Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: the trial has been postponed for a year

The trial that should have seen Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off has been postponed for a year and will take place in April 2022.

The process $ 50 million that he should have seen collide Johnny Depp And Amber Heard has been postponed one year and is expected to take place in April 2022. Apparently, the legal process has been set for April 11, 2022 and is expected to take about two weeks.

Goodbye Professor: a close-up of Johnny Depp

Already subject to numerous postponements, the trial that should have seen Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off was postponed to next May 7. Initially scheduled for September 2020, the court trial was postponed by Fairfax County Circuit Court to January 2021 due to Johnny Depp’s engagements on the set of Fantastic Beasts 3. The Covid pandemic then imposed a further postponement to May 2021.

As reported by Deadline, there is talk of a new date that would expand the times in a decidedly biblical way. April 2022, in fact, would be the first free slot available for a civil trial. Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $ 50 million following comments in The Washington Post of Aquaman’s star, who called her former partner a female molester. According to the actor and his lawyers, the article damaged his reputation and led to his estrangement from the Fantastic Beasts 3 set. The goal of Depp’s defense is to prove that Amber Heard’s real victim is him. and not the other way around.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is also facing a libel suit against the editors of the British tabloid The Sun, guilty of calling him a “wife beater”. Unfortunately for him, the interpreter has lost the case in the first instance and is awaiting the sentence on appeal. The new postponement in the millionaire trial against Amber Heard, of course, will lead to new material accumulating and, therefore, could cause further slippage.