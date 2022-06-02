Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: the unsuspected consequences that “the TikTok trial” of the two celebrities can have

David Sillito

Media and Arts Correspondent

3 hours

“It was not intended to become a viral video. I was in my pajamas.”

Social media manager Yasmine Bedward speaks from Jamaica about the moment her interest “exploded” in the defamation case between American actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“No one in my real life cared about my opinion on this, so I turned to TikTok like millennials do,” says Bedward, 30.

His video comparing the two psychologists who testified in the two celebrities’ defamation case has surpassed 4,3 million viewsonly a fraction below the audience figure for the nightly news on the American television network CBS.

It has definitely “exploded”.

In another media comparison, the number of people who watch television news each night in the United States is approximately 18 million. The number of views of videos on TikTok with the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp (justice for Johnny Depp) is, at the time of writing this article, about 18 billion.

The trial between two Hollywood actors, now ex-spouses at war, is a reminder that when it comes to certain stories, people don’t want to be told by a handful of mainstream media outlets.

It is also, for some, deeply troubling.

There have been essentially two cases here: one decided by a jury and one by the public.

And from the start, it was clear that most of the online traffic was siding with Johnny Depp and deeply suspicious of Amber Heard.

The level of doubt in polls and on social media about Heard contradicts the couple’s libel trial in the UK, in which allegations that the actress suffered domestic abuse were deemed “substantially true”.

The way her testimony and personality have been vilified during the US trial has alarmed campaigners against domestic violence.

One question now is what impact will this verdict have? Has Depp saved his career and reputation with his victory in court?

But there is also another question that arises about “the parallel trial” of TikTok: Who has been generating all this online traffic and what effect has it had?

Fake accounts and memes

Cyabra, an Israeli firm that tracks disinformation online, has been following the Depp v. Heard for weeks. Analyze the accounts that are spreading memes, videos and comments and try to assess if they are genuine members of the public.

The results so far are surprising, according to company spokesman Rafi Mendelsohn.

“From the start of the trial, we were really interested in seeing what people are actually saying and how much of that conversation is fueled by fake accounts.

“We were surprised to see that, in fact, nearly 11% of thes conversationones about the trial were drivens for false accountswhich is a very high figure,” says Mendelsohn.

“To give a bit of context, in any conversation on average, we see between 3% and 5% of conversation involving fake accounts,” he added.

The expert assures that they only register these levels of bots and false accounts in large electoral campaigns.

Cyabra is not the only one interested in the level of online traffic in favor of Depp.

Heard raised the issue early in the trial, and throughout the case, two Heard supporters, Cristina Taft and Daniel Brummit, regularly visited the Virginia courtroom to voice their concerns about what was happening online.

They have written a book together called “Amber Heard and Bots”.

“We saw new accounts and new posts in February and January,” Taft said, noting that in those two months the Daily Mail published two audio recordings of the former couple on YouTube.

“Then it went to Twitter and there are new accounts that … were posting like two days later,” he said.

The problem is proving who is behind the fake accounts. All that can be said is that this pattern of fake accounts is spreading beyond politics to other parts of public life, according to Cyabra’s Mendelsohn.

“When we talk about misinformation and fake accounts, very often people think of big geopolitical campaigns, elections, politics in general,” he said.

“But really, what we’re seeing is that anyone with a global or public reputation is an online brand, whether it’s a celebrity or a consumer brand…there’s an increase in the number of inauthentic profiles, but it’s very hard to know who is behind the fake accounts.”

symbolic case

11% fake accounts means 89% are real. What is going on with this case?

The obvious first answer is the live stream from the courthouse.

And it’s not just the courtroom. We’re seeing shots with the reaction of the main participants. We have been able to observe facial expressions in a way that is impossible even for the people in the room, and we have seen some extraordinary moments that are not related to the main narrative.

The image of the doorman of the building where the couple lived in Los Angeles, Alejandro Romero, giving his testimony via Zoom from his car while vaping and then starting the car is something new even for American justice.

The look on Judge Penney Azacarte’s face at the end of Romero’s testimony was proof enough.

It is also a puzzle. Two people discussing a completely opposite view of events that took place behind closed doors means that millions can see the evidence for themselves and make up their own minds. We can all be detectives.

But there is something else and perhaps more important that happens here. Domestic violence is an issue that touches the lives of people all over the planet. This case has become symbolic.

For Haider Ali, from Islamabad, Pakistan, this is personal. The 27-year-old designer, whose comments on the trial on YouTube have attracted millions of views, recounted experiencing violence and identified with what Depp says he faced.

“I was scrolling through Twitter and I saw a live stream and watched it for a few minutes and realized there was a lot I could relate to when I heard Johnny Depp testify in court,” he told the BBC.

“Because there were so many similarities between Johnny Depp’s case and my own, I decided to post the videos of the trial on my YouTube channel in hopes of creating a community of people who have also been abused,” he said.

“My goal was to bring to light the people who have been silenced.”

Yasmine Bedward, who has garnered millions of views for her TikToks, also feels personally connected.

“I just identified with him. [Johnny Depp]… people perceive certain people in a certain way and automatically see them as guilty or just not good people,” he said.

“As a black woman in America, I’ve experienced that…some people are just seen as guilty without their case ever being proven, and that’s what brought me to the case.”

And there is another question that has been expressed over and over again by the mostly female followers of the case. Amber Heard was an ambassador for a movement. In the wake of MeToo, she became a spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a nonprofit organization that, among other things, represents victims of domestic abuse.

For Bedward, that is deeply troubling.

“She is someone who has become the face of a movement that women have been fighting for for years, so to have someone at the helm of something like that and not tell the truth is detrimental not only to the organization, but to also for women in general,” she asserts.

So to dismiss this case as just celebrity gossip or fan worship is to profoundly misunderstand the variety of ways people relate to what they see.

What message do the victims perceive?

But the scale of that reaction and its tone are also causing concern.

Deborah Vagins, who is director of the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), feels the treatment of Amber Heard will resonate widely, and not in a good way.

“The victims are seeing this and are thinking about how they will treat me if I show my face,” he explained.

Amber Heard herself said this Wednesday after the verdict was known: “I am even more disappointed by what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It turns the clock back to those moments in which a woman who spoke and denounced could be shamed and publicly humiliated. It’s a throwback to the idea that violence against women should be taken seriously,” she added.

This public trial to restore a public reputation will have consequences.

But, there is also another conclusion.

This is news where everyone has had equal access to the source material. The journalist in court sees exactly what you see at home, the playing field has been leveled. Such access has empowered millions to participate and debate.

It is also news that has broken free from the boundaries, language and stylistic conventions of traditional journalism.

There may be bots, there may be fake accounts, but the vast majority of traffic is made up of real people who want to join a buzzing global conversation about justice, truth, and conflict in relationships.

It may not be decorous or polite, but it is news that has touched lives in a way that really matters to people, who often feel that the news is distant, boring and unrelated to the issues that affect them.

This article is likely to only be read by a fraction of the number of people who have been following Bedward or Ali.

And just to repeat the number: 18 billion views on TikTok.