Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: This is how Dakota Johnson reacted to the actor’s finger injury | VIDEO

The legal battle between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard continues with very serious revelations about his past relationship, ranging from psychological assaults to the alleged physical violence from both sides.

Similarly, the actor’s statements came out when in March 2015, Heard threw a vodka bottle that fell on his hand and caused him to lose a part of one of his fingers.

The couple allegedly came to physical assaults. | PHOTO: Special

“At the time I felt no pain at all, what I felt was heat and I felt something drip and then I looked at my hand and realized that the tip of my finger it had been cut. She was looking directly at bone” narrated the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

In Fairfax Country Court, VirginiaDepp detailed the moment of the fight where there was blood everywhere and where he also experienced a nervous attack for the injury.

Dakota Johnson had already noticed the injury

It was in 2015, during the promotion of the film BlackMass in it Venice Film Festival when Dakota Johnson noticed the wound on the actor’s finger and asked what happened to him.

You can see how Depp responds with some joke because seconds later Johnson’s curious face changes to a smile, which is immediately erased when he realizes that he probably did not answer him with the truth.

The same thing happened with the actor, who after kidding with Dakota he became serious and you can see him a lot Thoughtful as he brings his hand with the injured finger to his mouth trying to hide it. However, she did not notice that in all this movement the actress continued watching him carefully.

According to some netizens, the actress noticed that something else was happening to Depp, because the way he looked at him was from someone who knew that they were hiding the TRUE.

Dakota Johnson noticed that something was wrong with Johnny Depp. | PHOTO: Twitter @srkxdepp

KEEP READING:

Confirm Dakota Johnson as part of the Sony and Marvel universe | PHOTO

Forensic psychologist assures that Amber Heard suffers from two personality disorders; which are?

Makeup brand denies Amber Heard about the product she used to cover bruises | VIDEO