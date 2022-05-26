Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial live | Former TMZ employee talks about video of Depp drunk in the kitchen

AActors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently facing trial for defamation after the interpreter published an article in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Elaine Bredehoft alleged that the former TMZ employee is trying to get her 15 minutes of fame testifying.

“I could tell you the same for taking on Amber Heard as a client,” he replied.

The former TMZ worker said that I received a video on August 12, 2016 via Dropbox via their Johnny Depp email tip line

Morgan Tremaine, a former #TMZ employee called by #JohnnyDepps team, explained how he received the video of Depp slamming kitchen cabinets. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/yHOR8J4K4y ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 25, 2022

The former #TMZ employee said the original video from Johnny Depp’s cabinets showed Heard “apparently laughing.”

Morgan Tremaine, a former TMZ employee, spoke about the Amber Heard’s supposed bruise.

“His goal was to capture her leaving the courthouse and he was going to stop and turn towards the camera to show the bruise on the right side of her face, the alleged bruise.”

Heard’s attorney got into an intense argument with Johnny Depp over sexually explicit comments the actor allegedly made in a text message exchange.

“You can do whatever you want, I never said those words,” Depp told Benjamin Rottenborn.

Benjamin Rottenborn attempted to debunk Johnny Depp’s claim that Heard hit him, leaving him with a black eye.

The courtroom burst into laughter when Judge Penney Azcarate called “sarcastic boy” to the actor’s lawyer.

The actor rejected all the outrageous things that have been said about him and said that he has told the truth.

That was Johnny’s response as he looked in Amber Heard’s direction when Heard’s attorney objected to his response about a photo taken on the Orient Express showing him with a poke in the eye.

This Wednesday, on the 22nd day of the trial, the actor testified again and showed where he was sitting at the bar when his ex-wife allegedly threw two bottles at him and cut the tip of his finger in Australia.

Dr. Shannon Curry said Amber Heard’s forensic psychologist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, “misrepresented” the tests and results she used in her evaluation.

He also tried to refute the actress’s exaggerated claims about PTSD by stating that Heard doesn’t have it.

Regarding the event in question, the then couple went to Jamaica and at one point during the trip there was a storm and

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before me. There had been a storm and when I left the room I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back“, narrated the model.

British supermodel and #JohnnyDepps ex #KateMoss testified that Depp did NOT push her down the stairs during a trip in Jamaica. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/1jjpoD5Rn7 ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 25, 2022

The problems for Amber Heard continue to accumulate, and now the singer Courtney Love came out to testify in defense of Johnny Depp.

Thus, the one who was a couple of Kurt Cobainill-fated singer of the group Nirvana and father of her daughter Frances Beanrevealed a very harsh chapter of his life that is related to the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean and that Love will never be able to forget. The most striking thing is that after making her opinion public, the singer born in San Francisco removed these statements from her social networks. You want to know what she said Courtney Love on Johnny Depp?

The filmmaker’s response caused laughter in the court

Appearing at the trial, filmmaker Morgan Night narrated how the actress yelled at Depp:

“She started yelling at him. I didn’t want to hear it, honestly, because it was really disturbing. I’ve been in emotionally abusive relationships before…” the former Hicksville Trailer Palace owner said.

“He was a little chickened out and seemed almost scared…” Night said, describing the fight between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in Hicksville.

“He was kind of cowering and seemed almost afraid…”

Johnny Depp’s intellectual property consultant said that the negative hashtags about the actress do not correlate with the alleged defamatory statements of the Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman.

Executive producer Walter Hamada of “Aquaman” testified that co-stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard didn’t have much chemistry together.

The Judge Penney Azcarate He refused to reject the defamation claims made by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and assured that the jury would decide.

In it day 21 of the trial, Johnny Depp’s lawyers filed a motion to drop Amber Heard’s counterclaims, arguing that Heard has not proven that Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, made three alleged libelous statements with true malice.