Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial live | Johnny and Amber walk out of court, penultimate day of trial ends

ACurrently the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face each other in a defamation trial after the interpreter published an article in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Do not miss any detail of the most mediatic and followed trial of recent times. Follow him here.

WATCH: Video shows #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp leaving court for the day after both sides rest their cases. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/f2BQ8XSina ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 26, 2022

The actress responded to attorney Camille Vasquez, telling her that look at the metadata of a photo when they ask for the date.

WATCH: #AmberHeard fires back at Johnny Depps attorney #CamilleVasqueztelling her to look at the metadata on a photo when asked about the date of it. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/vrywVfBfrL ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 26, 2022

Attorney Camille Vasquez alleged that Heard cut out parts that made her look bad in the video in which the actor is seen banging on kitchen cabinets.

Lawyer #CamilleVasquez alleged that #AmberHeard edited out the portions that made her look bad in the video of #JohnnyDepp slamming kitchen cabinets. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/NjxgSaUTqA ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 26, 2022

During cross-examination, the actress could not hide her anger and turned to the jury to give each answer.

This is not a good look. #AmberHeard is visibly angry under cross-examination and turns to the jury to give each answer, but shes risking appearing very angry to the jury, imo. #JohnnyDepp@LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/goa4wtVgXa ? Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 26, 2022

Vasquez interrupted Amber while speaking to the jury, “Ms. Heard! Ms. Heard, there are no outstanding questions and I would appreciate it if you would not argue to the jury.”

At that, the actress took a drink, seemed to roll her eyes and smile.

FIREWORKS continue – Vasquez interrupts #AmberHeard as she is talking to the jury, “Miss Heard! Miss Heard, there is no question pending and I would appreciate if you wouldnt make an argument to the jury.” Heard takes a drink, appears to roll her eyes and smirk. #JohnnyDepppic.twitter.com/RhwFdUkHcT ? Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 26, 2022

Camille Vasquez pressed the actress about the presence of paparazzi the day he went to file a restraining order against Depp in court.

“Absolutely not. Why would I want that? What real survivor of domestic violence wants that?” the actress said.

#JohnnyDepps lawyer #CamilleVasquez pressed #AmberHeard on having paparazzi present the day she went to file a restraining order against Depp at the courthouse. “Absolutely not. Why would I want that? What current survivor of domestic violence wants that?” Heard responded. pic.twitter.com/7yWmmD2Ugc ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 26, 2022

Johnny Depp’s lawyer shows the actress a photo that was taken in which he is seen no bruises on the right cheek.

Camille Vasquez shows a picture that was taken the day after the courthouse/TRO – no bruise on #AmberHeards right cheek. #JohnnyDepp@LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/XZYppSDKWX ? Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 26, 2022

Attorney Camille Vasquez questions Amber Heard for the second time.

Taking the stand, with tears in her eyes, Amber Heard said that daily receives hundreds of death threats.

“As long as I’m here today, I can’t have a race,” he said.

“As I stand here today I can’t have a career.” – #AmberHeard Heard says she receives hundreds of death threats daily. #JohnnyDepppic.twitter.com/vtkxMVGHdA ? Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 26, 2022

“People wants to put my baby in the microwave“He said about the threats he has received.

“People want to put my baby in the microwave”: #AmberHeard took the stand again on Thursday and testified that she has received thousands of death threats. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/XfQmWXLCAF ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 26, 2022

The metadata expert the actress tries to discredit the findings of Depp’s expert.

An orthopedic surgeon from Johnny Depp’s team said that a bottle of vodka thrown at him the actor could have caused a finger injury.

An orthopedic surgeon on #JohnnyDepps team testified that a vodka bottle thrown at Depp could have caused his finger injury. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/4j4uf0qRJv ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 26, 2022

Elaine Bredehoft alleged that the former TMZ employee is trying to get her 15 minutes of fame testifying.

“I could tell you the same for taking on Amber Heard as a client,” he replied.

#AmberHeards attorney Elaine Bredehoft alleged that a former #TMZ employee is trying to get his 15 minutes of fame by testifying. “I could say the same thing by taking Amber Heard as a client, for you,” he said. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/0brhqHzRBO ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 25, 2022

The former TMZ worker said that received a video on August 12, 2016 via Dropbox via their Johnny Depp email tip line

Morgan Tremaine, a former #TMZ employee called by #JohnnyDepps team, explained how he received the video of Depp slamming kitchen cabinets. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/yHOR8J4K4y ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 25, 2022

The former #TMZ employee said the original video from Johnny Depp’s cabinets showed Heard “apparently laughing.”

Morgan Tremaine, a former TMZ employee, spoke about the Amber Heard’s alleged bruise.

“His goal was to capture her leaving the courthouse and he was going to stop and turn towards the camera to show the bruise on the right side of her face, the suspected bruise.”

Heard’s attorney got into an intense argument with Johnny Depp over sexually explicit comments the actor allegedly made in a text message exchange.

“You can do whatever you want, I never said those words,” Depp told Benjamin Rottenborn.

WATCH: #AmberHeards attorney and #JohnnyDepp got into an intense argument over sexually-explicit comments Depp allegedly made in a text message exchange. “You can pull what you like, I never said those words,” Depp told Benjamin Rottenborn. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/Q5CQn4BUsE ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 25, 2022

Benjamin Rottenborn attempted to debunk Johnny Depp’s claim that Heard hit him, leaving him with a black eye.

#AmberHeards lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn attempted to discredit #JohnnyDepps claim that Heard punched him, leaving him with a black eye. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/Ok27zssmue ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 25, 2022

The courtroom burst into laughter when Judge Penney Azcarate called “sarcastic guy” to the actor’s lawyer.

SEE IT: The courtroom began to laugh when Judge Penney Azcarate called #JohnnyDepps lawyer a “snarky guy.” @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/cODucNW4ky ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 25, 2022

The actor rejected all the outrageous things that have been said about him and said that he has told the truth.

Depp: “I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things..” #JohnnyDepp testifies “No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth….” #AmberHeardpic.twitter.com/mrgBOA06lS ? Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 25, 2022

That was Johnny’s response as he looked in Amber Heard’s direction when Heard’s attorney objected to his response about a photo taken on the Orient Express showing him with a poke in the eye.

“Ms. Heard hit me, is that better?” #JohnnyDepp said while looking in #AmberHeards direction when Heards lawyer objected to his answer about a photo taken on the Orient Express. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/kMkq8wxy1P ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 25, 2022

This Wednesday, on the 22nd day of the trial, the actor testified again and showed where he was sitting at the bar when his ex-wife allegedly threw two bottles at him and cut the tip of his finger in Australia.

WATCH: #JohnnyDepp demonstrated where he was sitting at the bar when #AmberHeard allegedly threw two bottles at him, severing the tip of his finger in Australia. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/2ofK5WvctX ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 25, 2022

Dr. Shannon Curry said Amber Heard’s forensic psychologist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, “misrepresented” the tests and results she used in her evaluation.

Dr Shannon Curry, #JohnnyDepps forensic psychologist, said #AmberHeards forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes “misrepresented” the tests and results that she used in her evaluation. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/bKlzr3YGs6 ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 25, 2022

He also tried to refute the actress’s exaggerated claims about PTSD, stating that Heard doesn’t have it.

#JohnnyDepps forensic psychologist Dr. Shannon Curry attempts to refute #AmberHeards exaggerated claims of PTSD, stating that Heard does not have it. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/wcp4hgsHBj ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 25, 2022

Regarding the event in question, the then couple went to Jamaica and at one point during the trip there was a storm and

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before me. There had been a storm and when I left the room I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back“, narrated the model.