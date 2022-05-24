Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial live, today | A psychiatrist spoke of the aggressive behavior of Johnny Depp

AActors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently facing trial for defamation after the interpreter published an article in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Do not miss any detail of the most mediatic and followed trial of recent times. Follow it here.

The model is expected Kate Moss to be called to the stand this week in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against Amber Heardreported the American media outlet The Post exclusively. The 48-year-old British fashion icon testify via video link Wednesday in the Fairfax courtroomVirginia, sources with knowledge said.

The amber heard legal team I called Monday at psychiatrist David Spiegel as a witness for the defense and the medical specialist talked about the behavior of Johnny Deppwhich qualifies as a domestic aggressor.

“Mr. Depp has behaviors that are consistent with someone engaging in substance abuse behavioras well as someone who is a perpetrator of dating violence,” said Spiegel, an expert on addiction and dating violence, also known as domestic violence.

Were back to re-direct by Rottenborn.

Rottenborn: Has anything thats been presented to you on cross-examination changed your opinion in this case?

Moore: No. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard@LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/en8JgXeUo2 ? Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 23, 2022

An orthopedic surgeon called by #AmberHeards team testified on Monday that #JohnnyDepps finger injury did not occur from Heard throwing a vodka bottle at him. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/ZhcOoIMsh7 ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 23, 2022

The Dr. Richard Moore, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in hand surgery, was called as Amber Heard’s first witness on Monday.

Moore claimed to have made thousands of hand surgeriesincluding hundreds similar to the one required by Johnny Depp after a fight with Heard in Australia in 2015.

Depp assures that Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him and cut off the tip of his finger. According to Heard, Depp injured his finger when he hit his hand against a wall-mounted phone.

Under cross-examination, #JohnnyDepps attorney #CamilleVasquez grilled #AmberHeards expert orthopedic surgeon on his ruling on Depps finger injury. “This is the time for me to ask you questions,” Vasquez said. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/X2tGOfnvjD ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 23, 2022

Kate James, Amber Heard’s former personal assistant, alleged that Heard had appropriated her story of being a “survivor of sexual violence”presenting his testimony in the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the seventh day of the defamation trial of Johnny Depp against the editor of the newspaper The Sun.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers Y to journalist Dan Wootton for an article on the website The Sun describe it as a “wife beater”. Depp denies being violent towards Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

James, who was Heard’s personal assistant from 2012 to 2015, was giving testimony via video link from Los Angeles.

A little thread about Amber Heards problematic history with kids. #AmberHeardlsAnAbuserpic.twitter.com/uqMhzZYgg7 ? (@srkxdepp) May 21, 2022

The judgment between the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues after the lawsuit for defamation that he filed against his ex-wife, who in 2018 wrote an opinion article in the Washington Post detailing his experience as domestic abuse survivor.

Although he never mentions to the protagonist of ‘Edward Scissorhands’ in the article, he and his legal team claimed that it was too much implied that she referred to her husband as the abuserwhich caused Depp to lose important contracts.

The trial is broadcasting Live everyone, causing multiple reactions on social networks, among thousands of memes about Amber Heard’s gestures on the stand, such as converting fragments of her voice into videos of TikTok.

Steve Crowley knows Amber Heard well, as they starred together in the movie Never Back Downand has stated that he saw her using cocaine at the time.

“Never Back Down It was my first large-scale role, we were all young and we thought we were going to be stars,” he recalled in an interview with Andy Signore.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been going on for several weeks and could come to an end this week.