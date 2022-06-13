Entertainment

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: what does the actor seek to prove in his defamation case against his ex-wife?

  • Ronald Ávila-Claudio – @ronaldavilapr
  • BBC News World

On Johnny Depp falls the burden of proof.

The legal battle facing Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp It began with a defamation lawsuit filed by the actor, who alleges his wife falsely accused him of domestic abuse.

In an opinion column, published in the newspaper Washington Postin 2018, the protagonist of Aquaman she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The actor alleges in his lawsuit document that, with the expressions, his ex-wife implicates him as the person responsible for said abuses, although he does not explicitly mention his name. He now seeks to prove in court that what Heard wrote never happened.

