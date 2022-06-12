Entertainment

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: what the actress said in the column in which she defamed Depp (and that has cost her a millionaire conviction)

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 15 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Amber Heard

image source, Getty Images

Amber Heard was found guilty of libel on Wednesday and ordered to pay $15 million to ex-husband Johnny Depp.

According to the popular jury in the case, Heard defamed Depp with a column published in Washington Post in 2018 in which he explained that he had suffered domestic violence and called for a change in society in the face of this type of abuse.

The seven-member jury in Virginia evaluated, one by one, three phrases included in the text of Heard and determined that all of them are defamatory against her ex-husband.

They also determined that she was defamed, but by a former attorney for the actor and only on one of the three occasions cited in the actress’s counterclaim.

Source link

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 15 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Strange, Neymar wants everyone except Zinedine Zidane

10 mins ago

“This baby is yours”: The unexpected turn in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

19 mins ago

Amber Heard’s harsh response to Johnny Depp after stating that he wants to “move on”

29 mins ago

What is known about the Saudi billionaire who offered marriage to Amber Heard, ex-wife of Johnny Depp

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button