Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Who wins the trial? A coffee shop tip jar could give us the answer

ANDthe trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It gains more and more public attention.

Clients in Los Angeles Dialog Cafe they are weighing their opinions in a very creative way.

The cafeteria order counter has two tip jarseach with a printed name, one with that of Johnny Depp and the other of Amber Heard.

TMZ reported on the dynamics of Dialog Cafe and saw that the public opinion that attends the specific cafeteria believes that Johnny Depp is winning the legal argument.

“We were told that the tip jars of Johnny vs. Amber have been shown since the beginning of the week,” posted TMZ.

“Johnny seems to have come out on top in tips at the end of each day.”

TMZ conducted a public survey on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The vote of public opinion believes that Pirates of the Caribbean actor has the advantage in court.

legal battles between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they have already outlasted their doomed marriage.

The famous couple divorced in less than two years, and they have been at odds for four years now.

On April 12, Depp’s libel case was filed in Fairfax, Virginia. The case is still ongoing, and the public is following it closely.

Jurors in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard heard testimony Thursday from Terence Doughertyattorney general of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Much of Dougherty’s testimony focused on whether Heard kept her promise to donate 3.5 million dollarshalf of her $7 million divorce settlement with Depp.

Dougherty also made reference to the participation of the tesla Founder, Elon Muskon Heard’s proposed donations, and revealed that Musk emailed the ACLU.

“Amber, I outlined your plan to donate $3.5 million to the ACLU over the next ten years, as you believe so much in what they are doing.”