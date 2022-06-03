Entertainment

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: why the actor lost a defamation case in the UK similar to the one he now won in the US

  • Robin Levinson King
  • BBCNews

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

In 2020, actor Johnny Depp lost a libel lawsuit in the UK against the newspaper The Sun.

In that case, the lawsuit arose because the tabloid referred to Depp as “wife beater”.

On Wednesday, however, Depp won a similar lawsuit in a US court against his ex-wife. Amber Heard.

The case would concern a column that Heard published in Washington Post in 2018 and which, according to the jury, was defamatory against Depp.

