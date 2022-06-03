Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: why the actor lost a defamation case in the UK similar to the one he now won in the US

Robin Levinson King

In 2020, actor Johnny Depp lost a libel lawsuit in the UK against the newspaper The Sun.

In that case, the lawsuit arose because the tabloid referred to Depp as “wife beater”.

On Wednesday, however, Depp won a similar lawsuit in a US court against his ex-wife. Amber Heard.

The case would concern a column that Heard published in Washington Post in 2018 and which, according to the jury, was defamatory against Depp.

At the start of this latest trial, many legal experts were of the opinion that Depp had less chance of winning than in the UK, because the US has very strong protections for freedom of expression.

The fact that the jury found Heard guilty of defamation for an article alleging that she was a victim of domestic abuse means that they did not believe his testimony.

Mark Stephens, a lawyer specializing in international media, tells the BBC that it is “very rare” that a case that is essentially the same is judged with different results in the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to Stephens, the main factor that influenced Depp’s victory in the US was the fact that his trial in that country was before a jurywhile the one in the United Kingdom was only before a judge.

“Amber Heard has lost handily in the court of the public opinion and in front of the jury,” says Stephens.

Deny, attack and exchange roles

At both the UK and US trials, Depp’s lawyers argued that Heard was lying.

To defend this position, they attacked his character and claimed that, in reality, it was she who committed abuse against Depp.

This is a tactic of common defense in trials for sexual assault and domestic violence.

He is known as “Darvo”, after the English initials of “deny, attack, and exchange victim and offender”as Stephens explains.

With this strategy, what is sought is to put the burden on the victim and change the course of the conversationthat is, moving from wondering if the defendant committed the abuse to discussing whether the alleged victim is someone who should be believed.

“They deny doing anything, they deny being the real perpetrators, they attack the credibility of the individual reporting the abuse, and then reverse the roles of victim and aggressorStephens says.

According to the lawyer, in the trial in the United Kingdom, the judge recognized this strategy and dismissed much of the evidence that did not directly address the question of whether or not Depp committed an assault.

“Lawyers and judges tend not to fall into trapbut [el Darvo] is very, very effective in front of juries,” says the expert.

Men are more likely to believe Darvo’s arguments, but the women on the jury are also susceptible.

“People have a paradigm in their mind of what a victim of abuse might look like and how they might behave, and of course we all know that often that paradigm is falseStephens says.

Networks and #MeToo

Hadley Freeman, a journalist for the daily Guardian who covered both cases, tells the BBC that another important difference was the fact that the American trial was televised, turning the court case into almost a sporting spectacle.

Every turn of the trial was seen by millions of people, many of whom turned to the social networks to express their support for Depp.

In tiktok, the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp (justice for Johnny Depp) got around 19 billion views.

The jury was ordered not to read about the case on the internet, but they were allowed keep their phones.

Freeman also believes that the viciousness that the general public heaped on Heard was “a bit of a backlash to the #metoo“.

“That of ‘believe hims to women’ sounds pretty far away when it comes to Amber Heard,” says Freeman.