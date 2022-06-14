Johnny Depp Wanted To Write ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean 6’ And Give Jack Sparrow A Worthy Ending – CINEMABLEND

Goodbye, Jack Sparrow. Actor Johnny Depp revealed that he would have liked to help write Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to fire the iconic character from him.

Johnny Depp he said he wanted to help write pirates of the caribbean 6; however, Disney fired the actor due to accusations of domestic violence that he received from Amber Heard.

Just as the actor was fired by Disney –and with this we said goodbye to any possibility of him playing Jack Sparrow again– Warner Bros. also removed Depp from the Fantastic Beasts saga, in which he had played Grindelwald, Albus Dumbledore’s lover in the Harry Potter spin-off.

Johnny Depp will not play Captain Jack Sparrow again.



Depp and his legal team seek to win the trial against Amber Heard that takes place in Virginia, since they assure that the accusations against him for physical and sexual abuse described by Amber in an article in the Washington Post they are false.

As many know, CBSNews the trial was broadcast live between both actors. Depp said that not only did he intend to continue being Captain Jack Sparrow, but he also wanted to participate in the writing of Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

“I didn’t really understand how after a long relationship, and a pretty successful relationship for Disney, I was suddenly guilty until proven innocent. In fact, I had been approached to write Pirates of the Caribbean 6.” Depp said at the trial.

He also added that he wanted the characters of Pirates of the Caribbean to have their own goodbye and to have a good ending, an ending worthy of the saga. “I planned to continue until it was time to stop.”he added.

The most shocking moments in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean plans to focus on the new characters that appeared in the fifth film, as well as in the protagonist (Margot Robbie) who will play Jack Sparrow. Fans from all over the world have gathered signatures calling for the return of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. However, the actor has stated that he will never play the character again.