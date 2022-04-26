Johnny Depp wants nothing with the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie

(CRHoy.com) Johnny Depp stated that he would refuse to return as the mythical Jack Sparrow in the Disney saga Pirates of the Caribbeanafter being questioned by his lawyers during his trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

Deep has sued Amber Heard, his ex-wife, for $50 million. On the demand, the actor accuses her of defamation for a article published by the actress in The Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a victim of sexual and domestic violence.

According to the actor, after Heard accused him, the Disney company decided to block it in future installments of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga. Depp assured that Disney feared that his personal life would affect the company’s reputation and buccaneer productions.

It was in the middle of the interrogation carried out by Ben Rottenborn, Heard’s lawyer, that the actor indicated that I would never go back to Disney; even if he were given the scenario where the company requested his return.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, Wouldn’t anything in this world make you work with Disney again on a Pirates of the Caribbean movie? Correct?”, to which Deep replied with an emphatic “it is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

With this tactic, the defense attorney wanted to show the jury that the company had already made the decision to remove Depp from its ranks, even before Heard wrote the 2018 article in The Washington Post, for which he accuses her of having defamed him.

With these novelties that have been presented in the Depp-Heard trial, The actor definitively ends any rumor that may suggest his return or just a small cameo.

Disney has stated that it will focus on the female characters in this new installment and will feature Margot Robbie in its star cast.

The first production of Pirates of the Caribbean premiered in 2003, with “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”, which starred Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley; being a worldwide success at the box office, like all deliveries, which have raised more than 4,500 million dollars so far.