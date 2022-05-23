Johnny Depp was jealous and controlling, says actress Ellen Barkin | Amber Heard CELEBS RMMN | SHOWS

Johnny Depp he was jealous, controlling and frequently drunk, his ex-girlfriend and actress Ellen Barkin said in prerecorded testimony Thursday in the actor’s libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Barkin, 68, said he had a brief “sexual relationship” with the actor in the 1990s.

According to him, during the several months they were together, Depp “was drunk most of the time.”

“He is a jealous, controlling man: ‘Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?‘” he added.

“He once got really mad because I had a scratch on my back and insisted it was because I had sex with someone other than him.“, said.

Barkin recounted an incident during the filming of the 1998 film “Panic and Madness in Las Vegas” in which Depp “He threw a bottle of wine across the hotel room (…) I don’t know why he threw the bottle”, although he indicated that he may have had an argument with friends or with his assistant.

(Photo: AFP)

“Unprofessional”

Tracey Jacobs, Depp’s former agent who also gave recorded testimony, said the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s reputation began to decline after 2010 due to his “unprofessional behavior.”

Depp’s lawyers allege that his ex-wife’s domestic abuse allegations damaged their client’s reputation, but his former agent maintained that the actor had already begun to decline before that.

Jacobs stated that Depp’s “unprofessional behavior” included drug and alcohol use as well as “consistently being late to set in virtually every movie.”

“The production teams don’t like to wait for hours and hours and hours for the star to appear,” he explained. “It’s a small community and it made people reluctant to come to him towards the end,” she said.

He alleged that Depp was in such “financial desperation” in January 2016 that he went to the agency asking for $20 million. She alleged that she and her associates told him that her firm was “not a bank” even though they helped him obtain a loan through Bank of America.

“Extremely worried”

For his part, Josh Mandel, Depp’s former manager, said he was “extremely concerned” about the actor’s financial situation in 2015.

There were “constant” talks for him to cut his spending, but “that never happened,” he added.

“Over time it became clear that there were problems with alcohol and drugs. Y “that translated into more erratic behavior.”he detailed.

At one point, Depp was spending $300,000 a month on full-time staff and another $100,000 a month on a doctor and nurses to ensure his sobriety, he said.

Mandel estimated that Depp earned around $600 million over the decades he represented him.

Three-time Oscar nominee, the actor fired >in 2016 Mandel, who filed a lawsuit, although the two reached an agreement in 2018.

He also fired Jacobs, who said he did not know why: “I really don’t know. All I know is that he ended up with pretty much everyone who was in his life.”

Depp’s lawyers brought experts to the stand who testified that the actor lost millions due to domestic abuse allegations, including $22.5 million for a sixth installment of “Pirates.”

Depp filed the defamation complaint in the United States after losing a case in London in November 2020, also for defamation, against the tabloid newspaper The Sun, which called him a “wife beater.”

Heard and Depp met in 2009 on the set of “The Rum Diary” and married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

Judge Penney Azcarate scheduled closing arguments in the case for May 27, after which the jury will deliberate.

The case:

Heard (36), who in May 2016 requested an approach restraining order against Depp (58) alleging domestic violence before filing for divorce, wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which She described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” without mentioning her former spouse.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” sued her for 50 million in damages for implying that he was an abuser.

The actress from the state of Texas (south) and star of “Aquaman” filed a counterclaim for 100 million dollars, alleging that she suffered “unbridled physical violence and abuse” by her ex-husband.

During the four days of his testimony, Depp denied hitting Heard and claimed that she was the one who was frequently violent. (With information from AFP)

RECOMMENDED VIDEO:

Camille Vasquez: all about Johnny Depp’s lawyer in the trial against Amber Heard

Camille Vasquez was in charge of questioning the veracity of Amber Heard’s accusations against Johnny Depp, becoming a trend in social networks in a few minutes after putting the actress between a rock and a hard place. In this video we tell you everything you need to know about the popular actor’s lawyer.